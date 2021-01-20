MEMRAMCOOK, NB, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of all Canadians are the top priorities for the governments of Canada and New Brunswick. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate support to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister Responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and His Worship Michel Gaudet, Mayor of Memramcook, announced funding to expand the water system in the Village of Memramcook, New Brunswick.

The water system expansion project will convert a test well into a production well in the new East Memramcook region. This will expand the capacity and the sustainability of the system and benefit the community by increasing access to potable water.

The project will also provide water to residences that are currently not serviced. A booster station and a water storage tank will also be constructed in order to provide sufficient water pressure to residents. This expansion will also provide a secure water source for an additional 175 users.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Province of New Brunswick is contributing more than $2.7 million and the Town of Memramcook is contributing $558,102.

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country, and have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Today's important announcement will help expand water service for the community of Memramcook. Our government is committed to investing in infrastructure projects like this one across the country, because we know that when our small communities thrive – Canada is stronger."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Despite the pandemic, our vision for a better future for the people of New Brunswick has not wavered, which is why the provincial government is pleased to participate in this important infrastructure project. By investing in water and wastewater projects throughout the province, we are helping to build vibrant communities and support the local economy."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Regional Development Corporation and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hampton

"This third phase of our water system expansion project is an important step in making significant improvements for the greater well-being of our residents and we are truly grateful for this essential funding. With this project, we can continue to move forward in improving our community while remaining focused on making needed services available to our residents."

His Worship Michel Gaudet, Mayor of the Village of Memramcook

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities, helping to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health of the environment, and enhance broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. $26.9 billion of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan funding is supporting projects that ensure access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the infrastructure plan funding is supporting projects that ensure access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $511 million in 298 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

