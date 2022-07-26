EDMUNDSTON, NB, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and His Worship Éric Marquis, Mayor of the City of Edmundston, announced joint funding for solar energy generation at Centre Jean-Daigle and sewer separation work in East Edmundston.

With this funding, the City of Edmundston will install an array of solar panels on the roof of the Jean-Daigle Centre, in the area surrounding the amphitheatre, and on the Energy Edmundston building and surrounding land, in addition to building an energy storage system. This is the community's first solar energy project. The panels, once installed, will produce the equivalent of 1 megawatt of energy that may be used to operate the building's systems and to help support the City's energy during peak usage hours.

The City will also use this funding to replace its existing combined sanitary and storm sewer system with separate systems on several streets in East Edmundston. Additionally, the City will install new water mains at multiple locations. This project will increase the City's capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater and increase access to potable water for residents.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.4 million in this project. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing more than $4.5 million and the City of Edmundston is providing over $3.6 million.

"Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and sustainable communities. The installation of new solar panels on the Jean-Daigle Centre and sewer separation in East Edmundston will support a clean and sustainable future for residents. Green initiatives like this one will help local economies grow and build more resilient communities across the country."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The installation of solar panels on Centre Jean-Daigle is an innovative way for the city to provide power to the centre. This project, combined with upgrades to the city's water and wastewater management capacity, demonstrates how they are planning for the future and our government is pleased to support these important projects."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"For several years, through our strategic planning, we have aimed to continually find ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while promoting renewable energy. The announcement of this solar panel project completely aligns with this objective. We are very grateful to our provincial and federal partners for their contribution and their constant collaboration, which allows us to take this step in a very important project for the city of Edmundston."

His Worship Éric Marquis, Mayor of the City of Edmundston

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, over $1.2 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported green energy infrastructure projects across the country.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported green energy infrastructure projects across the country. The Government of Canada has invested more than $302 million in more than 200 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

has invested more than in more than 200 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

