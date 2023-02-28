FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Service New Brunswick and Minister responsible for Housing, announced a combined federal and provincial investment of over $13.3 million to support the creation of an additional 60 new affordable micro-homes for people experiencing homelessness in Fredericton.

The 12 Neighbours is a community of fully independent and detached micro-homes, on their own small private yard, located at 100 Smartcentres Way in Fredericton. The first phase of the project included 36 micro-homes being arranged in neighborhood blocks of 12, while this second phase will create 60 additional micro-homes. Each of the 96 homes will be 200 square feet and will feature a covered front deck, a three-piece bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a sleeping space for one or two people, and a living and dining area. The homes are built by in a warehouse located at 140 Clark St., in accordance with the province's Green Building standards. The project will also include a social enterprise centre with retail space and services.

The Government of Canada is contributing $3.8 million for Phases I and II of the project through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key component of the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and a program delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Additionally, the provincial and federal governments are investing a combined $2.4 million for Phase II in the form of a forgivable loan through the Affordable Rental Housing Program, an initiative of the Canada–New Brunswick Bilateral Housing Agreement.

In addition, rent supplements for each unit built during the second phase will ensure that tenants do not pay more than 30 per cent of their total household income in rent. This represents an additional investment of $7.1 million over the next 20 years. Last year, the first phase of the project received $1.4 million, in the form of a forgivable loan through the Affordable Rental Housing Program, as well as rent supplements for each unit.

The Affordable Rental Housing Program provides financial assistance to private entrepreneurs, private non-profit corporations (includes off-reserve Indigenous population), and co-operatives for the construction, rehabilitation, and conversion of rental housing projects. Assistance is in the form of a forgivable loan and is based on the cost of eligible work and the number of eligible self-contained units or bed units within a project.

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This is why we are proud to be creating an additional 60 units of affordable housing for those who need it most. Today's announcement is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to deliver meaningful results and increased affordability for Canadians, including those living right here in Fredericton. This is just one way our government's National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Access to housing is a human right and it is essential to one's sense of dignity, safety and inclusion. This project is yet another example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together. Through this collaboration, our government is taking concrete steps to help ensure that the most vulnerable people living in Fredericton have safe and affordable housing that allows them to thrive." – Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"12 Neighbours Community Inc. is certainly the most innovative initiative that has been developed in New Brunswick to help vulnerable residents in need of housing, and we are pleased to provide more funding for that project. Dozens of low-income individuals that were confronted with homelessness have already found a home in the 12 Neighbours community and many more will have that opportunity thanks to Phase 2 of the project." – The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Service New Brunswick and Minister responsible for Housing

"We are pleased to receive this important support from both levels of government on this project. This neighbourhood of micro-homes already makes an important difference in the lives of so many people, and the completion of the project will be an asset for the overall Fredericton community as an important contributor in helping to reduce homelessness." – Marcel Lebrun, Founder of 12 Neighbours Community Inc.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) program is delivered by CMHC under the NHS.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most.

in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs.





To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.





Information on the Affordable Rental Housing program is available online: https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.8675.Affordable_Rental_Housing_Program.html

