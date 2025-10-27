BATHURST, NB, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Bathurst, the Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and Her Worship Kim Chamberlain, Mayor of the City of Bathurst, announced a federal investment of more than $3.5 million and a provincial contribution of more than $2.3 million for two projects through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to develop and improve the City of Bathurst's essential infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster. This project is part of the Governments of Canada and New Brunswick's funding agreement that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.

The Chaleur Street project will rebuild the road and all underground utilities between St. Peter Avenue and Victoria Avenue. It also includes a new storm sewer on Evangeline Drive to separate storm and sanitary flows, and a new sidewalk to improve pedestrian access.

The Bridge Street rebuilding project will extend utility services to the former Bathurst Mill site to support new residential and commercial development. The work will help revitalize the area, attract developers, and support Bathurst's housing goals.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"By partnering with New Brunswick and the City of Bathurst, we're delivering future housing opportunities to help get projects off the ground. Through programs like this one, and with organizations such as Build Canada Homes, we're working with governments, builders, and communities to drive innovation in the homebuilding industry -- bringing the right partners together to accelerate the delivery of more affordable homes for Canadians. It will also be wonderful to finally develop and bring new life to the Old Mill site."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Bathurst

"This investment marks another important step forward in the redevelopment of the former Smurfit-Stone mill site in Bathurst. By supporting critical upgrades and redevelopment projects, we are helping the city, and the province prepare for future housing opportunities, economic growth and a better quality of life for families."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"The mill site property announcement is a defining milestone for our municipality and our citizens. It lays the foundation for the final stages of renewal for the property, maximizing its development potential. And the Chaleur Street project renews vital infrastructure in an important sector of our distribution network. We are very much cognizant of the collaboration and support of our federal and provincial colleagues to make these projects a reality."

Her Worship Kim Chamberlain, Mayor of the City of Bathurst

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $3,500,011 in these projects through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Government of New Brunswick is contributing $2,333,107 and the City of Bathurst of is contributing $1,166,905.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and will focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

