Canada and New Brunswick invest in Moncton's drinking water system to support residents

MONCTON, NB, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and New Brunswick are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Ernie Steeves, Minister of Finance and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Moncton–North; and Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of Moncton, announced funding for improvements to Moncton's potable water system.

These upgrades will result in safer drinking water by implementing technology to remove harmful toxins that blue-green algae can produce in potable water systems.

The project involves researching and testing new and existing water treatment processes that will remove toxins, as well as selecting and implementing the chosen process to mitigate the increasing threat of blue-green algae. The improvements will ensure residents continue to have access to safe drinking water for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing $8.8 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program to support this project. The Government of New Brunswick is providing over $7.3 million, and the City of Moncton is contributing over $5.8 million.

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building resilient communities. Improving Moncton's drinking water systems will provide residents with safer and more reliable water services for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government's priority is to invest in strategic infrastructure projects that build vibrant and sustainable communities. With these upgrades, we are protecting public health and equipping the city with the infrastructure it needs for continued population growth and economic recovery."

The Honourable Ernie Steeves, Minister of Finance and Member of the Legistative Assembly for Moncton–North, on behalf of Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

"The City of Moncton is responsible for New Brunswick's largest municipal potable water supply. As we saw in the summer of 2020, blue-green algae presents a real threat to our watershed and this funding will ensure we take the required steps to minimize toxins and ensure the residents of Moncton, Riverview, and Dieppe have safe, quality drinking water. By equipping Greater Moncton with the required infrastructure, we are protecting our water supply to support our region's continued growth."

Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of Moncton

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $525 million in 303 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 303 infrastructure projects across under the plan. $26.9 billion of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan funding is supporting green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

