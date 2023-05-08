Canada and New Brunswick invest in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in St. Stephen and Nackawic-Millville

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF ST. STEPHEN, NB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, His Worship Allan MacEachern, Mayor of the Municipal District of St. Stephen, and His Worship Tim Fox, Mayor of Nackawic-Millville Rural Community, announced a joint investment of more than $4.2 million for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in the Municipal District of St. Stephen and Nackawic-Millville Rural Community.

Funding will support the separation of combined sewers and upgrades to underground infrastructure along several main roads in the Municipal District of St. Stephen. The work will include constructing new storm sewers, replacing existing watermains, adding several catch basins and manholes, as well as renewing the asphalt on School Street and Union Street. Combined sewer separation projects will help reduce the chance of a sanitary pump failure during flooding events, reduce the risk of basement flooding for residents and lower operation and maintenance costs.

Additionally, the funding announced today will upgrade Nackawic-Millville Rural Community's north side wastewater treatment facility by enhancing the filtration system, replacing the water tanks and adding a new disinfectant system, which will extend the lifespan of the facility.

These projects will provide the Municipal District of St. Stephen and Nackawic-Millville Rural Community with increased access to potable water and improve their capacity to manage wastewater and storm water.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investing in water and wastewater infrastructure is critical for the growth and health of our communities and environment. Upgrading these assets in Nackawic-Millville and St. Stephen will better protect homes from flooding events and contribute to healthier Saint John and St. Croix Rivers."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These projects will provide the Nackawic-Millville and St. Stephen with increased access to potable water, improved capacity to manage wastewater and storm water, as well as better streets. Funding for improvements like this are part of our government's commitment to build vibrant and sustainable communities."

The Honourable Réjean Savoie, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"The funding announced today is a great example of the benefits that can be achieved when municipal, provincial and federal governments work collaboratively for the public interest. We look forward to continued partnership as St. Stephen works to address its infrastructure deficit over the coming years. Our community will not only appreciate the newly paved streets, but they will also benefit from the improved and updated water, sewer and storm water lines underground being more dependable and efficient. This will decrease costly repairs and avoid the wasted energy used to treat and pump storm water at the treatment facility."

His Worship Allan MacEachern, Mayor of the Municipal District of St. Stephen

"We are very pleased with the support of our federal and provincial partners for this critical infrastructure project that will upgrade and extend the life our current facility. Without the financial support of both levels of government, this project would not have been able to be completed."

His Worship Tim Fox, Mayor of Nackawic-Millville Rural Community

The Government of Canada is investing $1,697,344 in these projects, while the Government of New Brunswick is investing $1,414,312 . The Municipal District of St. Stephen is contributing $922,782 for two projects and Nackawic-Millville Rural Community is providing $208,922 for one project.

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing . The Municipal District of is contributing for two projects and Nackawic-Millville Rural Community is providing for one project. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 53 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in New Brunswick , with a total federal contribution of more than $193 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $113 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Canada and New Brunswick invest in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in St. Stephen and Nackawic-Millville

