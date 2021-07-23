Canada and Manitoba support green infrastructure and upgrades to community, culture, and recreation facilities

RM OF PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Manitoba continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities, enhance quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services and the Honourable Sarah Guillemard, Minister of Conservation and Climate announced funding for nine projects across Manitoba to support green infrastructure and upgrade community, culture, and recreation facilities. The projects will improve access to water infrastructure in several municipalities, create an urban tree canopy in Selkirk, and build or renovate key facilities in different locations to respond to community needs and make the buildings more energy efficient.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $21 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, federal funding is conditional on consultation requirements being met. The Government of Manitoba is investing over $4.8 million and other funding partners are contributing over $26.9 million combined.

Energy Upgrades on University of Manitoba's Fort Garry Campus

This project will upgrade University of Manitoba's Central Energy Plant and the Max Bell Centre building on its Fort Garry Campus in Winnipeg. The improvements will benefit all 41 major buildings on UM's campus by improving their energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Community Centre in Oakville

A new community centre in Oakville will replace the existing community hall that is nearing the end of its lifespan. The new 10,500 square-foot community centre will serve as a hub in the community and centralize community, cultural, and sporting venues in one location.

Multi-use Arbour and Powwow Grounds on Brokenhead Reserve

A new multi-use arbour and powwow grounds on Brokenhead Reserve will provide space for a multitude of activities, including cultural teachings and workshops, traditional ceremonies as well as community celebrations and events for the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation and other First Nations in proximity.

Quotes

"Whether we invest in cultural and recreational facilities or improving urban spaces through added trees, our end goal is the same: build healthy, vibrant, and resilient communities where Canadians can grow and thrive. The $21 million in federal funding announced today is just one step our government is taking to help support Manitobans as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Above all, investments in green and community infrastructure, such as these nine projects, mean investing in the well-being of Manitoban communities and their surrounding environment. It is also creating jobs and helping local businesses at a time when we need it most to recover from the effects of the pandemic."

Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

"The projects announced today promote sustainability, improve public spaces and help build safe and healthy communities. Sustaining and supporting communities throughout Manitoba is something that we continue to work towards on a daily basis. Improvements to infrastructure ultimately make stronger neighbourhoods and communities."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

"Energy efficiency and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions are a major plank of our government's Made in Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, and these projects will go a long way toward achieving environmental sustainability for our province. Enhanced outdoor spaces have also become a focus for the province as more Manitobans turn to parks and outdoor recreation during the pandemic, so I am proud that we can join in these exciting initiatives to improve spaces and facilities for community and cultural gatherings."

The Honourable Sarah Guillemard, Minister of Conservation and Climate

"We thank the governments of Canada and Manitoba for their support of UM's sustainability goals. This investment in upgrades to our Central Energy Plant and Max Bell Centre support the efficiency and resiliency of our infrastructure, and deliver social and environmental benefits to our community."

Dr. Michael Benarroch, University of Manitoba President and Vice-Chancellor

"The RM of Portage is excited to hear of the long-awaited financial support for a new multi-service community centre in Oakville, as the need for this centre has become more important with Oakville's rising population. It will serve our citizens well and raise the quality of living in this strong community. On behalf of the RM Council, I thank the Federal and Provincial government for their financial commitment to turning this vision into a reality."

Reeve Kameron Blight, Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie

"Brokenhead has had a long-term vision of constructing a Powwow Arbour to host our Annual Treaty Day Powwow. The annual celebrations showcase and highlight our Anishinaabe culture and history, and sees visitors come from across Manitoba and Canada to partake in the celebrations. The arbour will be a central gathering hub in the region to be used for cultural teachings and workshops, cultural programming, and community events. Constructing an arbour in our community has been a top priority for Brokenhead. With support from ICIP, we are thrilled to see this vision finally become a reality this year."

Chief Deborah Smith, Brokenhead Ojibway Nation

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Overall, $945 million of this funding has helped support over 229 infrastructure projects across Manitoba .

Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 873-355-9576, [email protected]; Caitlin MacGregor, Press Secretary, Minister of Central Services, Government of Manitoba, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

