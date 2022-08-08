DAUPHIN, MB, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, announced more than $34.4 million in funding for 10 wastewater and waste management projects in Manitoba.

Among these projects, a combined federal and provincial contribution of $9.1 million will help expand and upgrade the City of Dauphin's lagoon system. Work includes constructing and upgrading a lagoon reactor system, building a new sewage treatment facility, and installing new pipes. The project will result in increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater, and to accommodate population growth.

The wastewater treatment system in Neepawa will also be expanded and upgraded to increase capacity to treat and manage wastewater and storm water. The federal and provincial investment of $4.2 million combined involves implementing a Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor system, upgrading the treatment building, and adding a lab, among other works.

The joint funding announced today will also help expand the Local Government District of Pinawa's landfill to address the immediate needs of local communities, as the existing active waste disposal cell is nearing capacity. The phased expansion will remain in the current land footprint to minimize environmental impact and will add an area for electronic waste, scrap metal, paint products, used oil and tires, and composting. In creating a long-term disposal solution, the project constitutes a key investment in the Pinawa area.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $18.7 million, the Government of Manitoba is providing more than $15.6 million, and project proponent contributions total more than $12.5 million.

"Today's announcement of more than $18.7 million in federal funding will enable municipalities across Manitoba to make important upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure that will help protect the health of Manitobans and the environment. Manitoba is home to countless lakes and rivers, and today's investments will help protect those ecosystems. This funding and partnership is just another example of what we can accomplish for communities across Manitoba when we all work together."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in infrastructure stimulate local economies and create jobs for Manitobans, in addition to facilitating municipal growth. This lagoon expansion and upgrade will significantly improve Dauphin's wastewater system and support efficiency, sustainability and a cleaner environment in the Parkland region for years to come."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"This is a great day for the City of Dauphin! We identified the need to expand our lagoon over a decade ago, so we are excited to see this investment through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for the project. Completion of the lagoon expansion will allow Dauphin to grow our population and industry. We are grateful to our partners, the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba, for supporting this initiative."

His Worship Christian Laughland, Mayor, City of Dauphin

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Green Infrastructure Stream.

funding comes from the Investing in Infrastructure Program's Green Infrastructure Stream. Where applicable, funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous communities.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. Including today's announcement, 37 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure funding stream have been approved in Manitoba for a total federal contribution of more than $572 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $610 million .

for a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

