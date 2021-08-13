Canada and Manitoba invest in drinking water infrastructure and flood prevention

BRANDON, MB, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Manitoba continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities, enhance quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, announced more than $146.5 million in joint funding for eleven projects across Manitoba to support green infrastructure. The projects will rehabilitate key water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as raise, rehabilitate, and replace dikes and dams to community needs and make these Manitoba communities even more resilient.

Brandon's water treatment facility will be upgraded and expanded. This $115 million project is jointly funded by the Government of Canada, The Government of Manitoba, and the City of Brandon. The project includes the addition of a membrane treatment facility, which will help Brandon to meet and exceed water quality requirements, as well as increase capacity and operational redundancy. Other additions include a new intake, yard piping, and settling pond, which will reduce maintenance and ensure the residents of Brandon have continued access to safe and reliable drinking water for decades to come.

The City of Thompson will benefit from the rehabilitation of more than 13.8 km of water pipes, and more than 3.3 km of wastewater pipes. The water and wastewater lines are deteriorating, and this rehabilitation project will ensure that residents of Thompson will continue to benefit from clean and safe drinking water. The Government of Canada is contributing more than $ $18.8 million to this project. The Government of Manitoba is contributing more than $15.6 million, and the City of Thompson is contributing more than $12.5 million.

Dikes in St. Adolphe and St. Agathe will be raised to the 1:200 year flood protection level, ensuring the safety of the communities and surrounding areas for years to come. The project includes riverbank stabilization measures. The federal and provincial governments will contribute over $2.8 million in joint funding to these two projects.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $78.6 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. Federal funding is conditional on fully satisfying environmental assessment requirements and consultations with Indigenous groups. The Government of Manitoba is investing more than $67.8 million, and contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are over $43.2 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Quotes

"When we invest in water and wastewater infrastructure and flood prevention, we build safer and more resilient communities where Canadians can grow and thrive. The $78.6 million in federal funding announced today will support 11 projects across Manitoba and allow communities to make necessary upgrades to key water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as raise, rehabilitate, and replace dikes and dams. This funding is another key example of what we can accomplish for our communities when all levels of government work together.

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Manitoba government continues to deliver strategic investments in community infrastructure to help facilitate growth and improve quality of life across the province. Today's funding announcement for these vital infrastructure projects represents a lot of hard work and collaboration between Manitoba and our federal and municipal partners. Funding for the Brandon water treatment facility upgrade and expansion will improve wastewater management so the region can continue to grow knowing that its facilities have increased treatment capacity, will meet and exceed water quality requirements and will provide a cleaner environment to the area's growing population. Our government is proud to support this important project."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

"We're so very thrilled to see this highly critical project achieve the tri-level government partnership that will now allow it to fully proceed. This is likely Brandon's single largest municipal project in our history and certainly at the top of the list of mission critical pieces of infrastructure for our citizens and businesses. We're grateful to see our Federal and Provincial governments give our water treatment plant upgrade the green light through this funding approval"

His Worship Rick Chrest, Mayor of Brandon

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Overall, more than $1.1 billion of this funding has helped support over 260 infrastructure projects across Manitoba .

Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 873-355-9576, [email protected]; Caitlin MacGregor, Press Secretary, Minister of Central Services, Government of Manitoba, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

