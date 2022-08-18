NIVERVILLE, MB, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba's Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services; and Stan Toews, Chair of the Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) Wastewater Cooperative, announced more than $39 million in funding for the construction of a regional mechanical wastewater treatment facility and collection network to service four communities in southeastern Manitoba.

The Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) Wastewater Treatment Facility & Conveyance System will provide the municipalities of Niverville, Taché, Hanover and Ritchot with a new regional wastewater treatment facility to help serve the current and future needs of a growing population. The work will include the installation of a wastewater conveyance system with approximately 90 kilometres of effluent pipeline as well as new lift stations and pump stations.

Once completed, the RSR project will result in increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater, improve the environmental stewardship of the region and encourage continued economic growth. Further, the greenhouse gas reductions achieved by moving these regional partners away from traditional wastewater lagoons to this new mechanical wastewater treatment facility will support both Manitoba and Canada's emission reduction goals.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $21.6 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Manitoba is investing over $18 million and the contribution from the proponent is more than $70.2 million.

Quotes

"Manitoba is home to some of the largest freshwater bodies in the world, and today, we are acting on our collective responsibility to safeguard their health. By investing in this novel wastewater treatment infrastructure, we are creating better environmental, economic and social outcomes for all Manitobans. This project is another example of what can be accomplished when all levels of government work together."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Niverville is one of the fastest growing communities in Manitoba. This project will allow the growth to continue in the RM's of Hanover, Tache and Ritchot and all of southeast Manitoba, while safeguarding the environment. Our government's strategic investment in this critical infrastructure project supports the continued health of Manitoba's prairie landscape while facilitating economic growth across the region."

Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"Investments in local infrastructure are critical for the long term economic and environmental sustainability of our municipalities. As neighbours, Hanover, Niverville, Ritchot and Tache are committed to working collaboratively to seed opportunity for all our residents, businesses, and the many organizations who call our region "home". Working regionally on large projects like the RSR waste water treatment facility ensures these investments are fiscally responsible for our ratepayers today and seed resilience in our communities for tomorrow. With the critical support of Manitoba and Canada, today's announcement is a testament that cooperation at the local level can achieve hopeful and sustainable fiscal, social and ecological outcomes for the common good."

Reeve Stan Toews, Chair, Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) Wastewater Cooperative

Quick facts

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 billion for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is delivering over for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015. Including today's announcement, 37 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure funding stream have been approved in Manitoba for a total federal contribution of more than $572 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $610 million .

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-mb-eng.html

Green Infrastructure, a component of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Government of Manitoba: Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

www.gov.mb.ca/ICIP

Web: Infrastructure Canada

