Canada and Manitoba announce climate action in the transportation sector

WINNIPEG, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - A recent report from expert Canadian scientists showed that Canada was warming at twice the average global rate. People in Manitoba are feeling the impacts of climate change in their communities. Reducing carbon pollution from the transportation sector is one way the Government is taking action to fight climate change and protect our environment, while growing our economy.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Terry Duguid, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, joined the Honourable Rochelle Squires, Minister of Sustainable Development for the Government of Manitoba to announce a federal investment of up to $5.9 million to improve the fuel efficiency of heavy-duty vehicles. This funding is a component of Manitoba's Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund allocation of up to $66.8 million.

This funding will provide truck drivers or trucking companies with incentives for fuel‑saving devices and retrofitting on heavy-duty freight trucks. This is a practical program that supports Manitoba's trucking sector to reduce carbon pollution, increase economic competitiveness, and save money on fuel.

The Government of Manitoba will also be contributing $5.9M towards the efficient trucking program.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting climate action and investing in programs that will make our air cleaner and our communities healthier, while helping transportation companies save money, promoting clean innovation and supporting good middle class jobs.

"We are taking real action on climate change, with practical solutions to reduce pollution and help people save money. By investing in fuel‑saving devices and technology, we are helping people across Manitoba take action in an affordable way. These investments will also help create good jobs and help us build up the strong clean economy of tomorrow. By building a better today, we make sure our kids and grandkids will have a better future."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Our government is committed to making Manitoba the cleanest, greenest, most climate-resilient province in all of Canada.

Given Manitoba's geographically central location, we are a natural trucking hub. Heavy-duty trucking is a significant driver of our local economy, but also a growing source of greenhouse gas emissions. Making fuel efficiency improvements specific to the industry is key in helping Manitoba achieve its reduction targets in a meaningful way and enhance the competitiveness of our businesses.

This new program, in partnership with Canada, is an important initiative that supports our Climate and Green Plan. By working together, Manitobans and Canadians can continue to protect the environment and grow the economy in a practical and affordable way."

– Rochelle Squires, Minister of Sustainable Development

Canada's heavy-duty vehicle regulations will make our transportation sector more competitive by saving new vehicle owners approximately $1.7 billion in fuel costs annually by 2030.

Our emissions standards are designed to promote innovation. Heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers will have the flexibility to choose the clean technologies that will increase their fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and operating costs.

Manitoba's new program aims to enhance awareness in the trucking sector on the benefits of fuel‑saving technologies for long-term decision-making.

For provinces where the federal price on pollution applies, including Manitoba, small and medium‑sized businesses, like truck drivers, are eligible for the new Climate Action Incentive Fund. Eligible businesses can get refunds between 25% and 50% for the cost of new energy-saving equipment.

, small and medium‑sized businesses, like truck drivers, are eligible for the new Climate Action Incentive Fund. Eligible businesses can get refunds between 25% and 50% for the cost of new energy-saving equipment. Through the 2018 Fall Economic Statement's Accelerated Investment Incentive, Canada increased the write-off for investments like improvements to fuel efficiency in heavy-duty vehicles, and made it faster for companies like truck companies to get payback on their investment.

