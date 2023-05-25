WINNIPEG, MB, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada and Manitoba are working together to reduce pollution and help Canadians access clean solutions that save money and energy, create jobs, and build strong resilient communities.

Today, Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Kevin Klein, Minister of Environment and Climate for Manitoba, announced up to $38.2 million in funding to support the Efficient Trucking Program and Manitoba's merit-based program.

Building on a 2019 investment, the Efficient Trucking Program is receiving an additional $3.6 million from the Government of Canada to support a new intake for applications. The Manitoba Government will also contribute up to $3.3 million and Manitoba's trucking sector will provide $6.6 million. The Efficient Trucking Program rebates up to 50 percent of the cost of installed fuel-saving devices or technologies for heavy-duty vehicles or trailers. Re-opening this program will continue to help Manitoba's transportation sector reduce carbon pollution. Overall, it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 120,000 tonnes by the year 2030, which is equivalent to saving about 51 million litres of gasoline consumed in a year. The program is delivered by Red River College Polytechnic's Vehicle Technology and Energy Centre. Interested applicants can apply today to the new intake by visiting efficienttrucking.ca. A second intake for applications will start on October 1, 2023.

The Government of Canada is also investing $25 million in Manitoba's merit-based program, while the province is contributing $6.25 million to this program delivered by the Manitoba Climate and Green Plan Implementation Office. Eligible recipients include municipalities, government entities, industry, Indigenous communities, and not-for-profit organizations. Projects funded through the merit-based program will help Manitoba:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including transition from the combustion of fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Promote clean growth and green job creation.

Support industry competitiveness.

Improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs.

The federal funding for both programs comes from the Low Carbon Economy Fund. Investments in climate action initiatives, such as the ones announced today, are necessary for Canada to achieve its climate goals and build a strong, clean economy for everyone.

Quotes

"As we aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians across the country in building a cleaner, more prosperous future for our kids and our grandkids. Programs like the ones announced today will help enable different recipients in Manitoba, like the trucking industry, municipalities, not-for-profits, and Indigenous communities, to reduce carbon emissions. I applaud the leadership shown by Manitoba for helping us transition to a low-carbon economy future."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Reducing the carbon footprint of the trucking sector is crucial to successfully attaining Manitoba's carbon reduction goals. By partnering with the federal government, we can transition more vehicles and industries from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Manitoba will continue to lead the way in the development of a cleaner, greener economy."

– The Honourable Kevin Klein, Minister of Environment and Climate for Manitoba

"Canada's ongoing transition to a sustainable economy presents us with a substantial opportunity to invest in clean, renewable energy. The Low Carbon Economy Fund is one way that we're making progress. By partnering with provinces and territories across the country, we are creating jobs, growing the economy, and building more resilient communities, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

– Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This funding is part of an agreement between Canada and Manitoba under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

The trucking industry directly and indirectly contributes more than $2 billion to Manitoba's gross domestic product, and directly and indirectly employs approximately 4.6 percent of the Manitoba labour force.

The merit-based program provides a cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while making Manitoba businesses, organizations, and communities more competitive in the low-carbon economy.

The Government of Canada has committed up to $2 billion in additional funding to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, as previously announced in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

The enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will also support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund by investing in clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

