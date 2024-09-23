Canada and FCM Support Sustainable Housing Development for Seniors in Northwestern Ontario

KENORA, ON, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Our homes and buildings are important to our well-being, economy, and a space to gather. That is why the Government of Canada, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in green initiatives for affordable housing that also help meet Canada's 2030 climate target and achieve a net-zero economy by 2050.

Today, Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Geoff Stewart, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced an investment of over $9.4 million to support the Kenora District Services Board's (KDSB) efforts to respond to the critical need for affordable and sustainable housing for seniors in the cities of Kenora and Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

In Kenora, $5,492,560 (a $3,295,540 grant and a $2,197,020 loan) will help build a net-zero, 56-unit housing complex for seniors. Designed to the Passivhaus Standard, the building will use 43% less energy and include features to allow for the future installation of solar panels to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing social support to its residents.

In Dryden, $4,005,170 (a $2,403,100 grant and a $1,602,070 loan) will help build a net-zero, 40-unit housing building for seniors. By following Net Zero Energy Ready standards, the new building may achieve energy reduction by at least 72 per cent and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 85 per cent and is providing lessons learned to support the project in Kenora.

Projects like these are made possible thanks to FCM's Green Municipal Fund's Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative.

By supporting projects like these, GMF is helping to build critical new affordable housing for seniors in two northern communities, not only reducing energy needs and GHG emissions but also demonstrating that ambitious construction standards are achievable.

About the FCM's Green Municipal Fund

FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.9 million tonnes, funded over 13,000 person-years of employment, enabled over 30,000 sustainable affordable housing units, and contributed $1.24 billion to the national GDP via the more than 2,300 approved projects. GMF manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.

Quotes

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians. At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, the FCM's collaborative work with the Kenora District Services Board will meet residents of northwestern Ontario where they are at by building almost 100 new affordable and highly energy-efficient housing units for seniors. Projects like this help deliver on the commitments announced recently in Canada's first-ever Green Buildings Strategy, which is a plan to save Canadians money, create jobs and seize the economic opportunities of a sustainable future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This green initiative illustrates that the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are helping Ontario's most vulnerable citizens find a safe and comfortable place to call home. This partnership underlines Canada's commitment to affordable housing and reducing energy needs. Congratulations to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and all local partners involved in this work."

Terry Sheehan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Seniors, and Sault Ste. Marie MP

"By investing in energy-efficient buildings in Northern Ontario, we are providing comfortable, affordable, and sustainable housing for seniors. Canada's ongoing commitment to a net-zero economy requires innovative housing solutions that create jobs and build climate resilience while making life more affordable. Projects and initiatives like the Green Municipal Fund's Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative are helping us get there."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"For almost 25 years, the Green Municipal Fund has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change and improving the lives of Canadians. The Green Municipal Fund's investment in expanding housing options for seniors in Kenora and Dryden is a testament to the positive impact that proactive environmental initiatives can have on local communities. This commitment addresses the pressing need for senior housing and demonstrates the potential for sustainable solutions to drive positive change. As we look to the future, it's clear that initiatives like these will play a pivotal role in building resilient, low-carbon communities and advancing the collective goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050."

Geoff Stewart

FCM President

"These 96 units will make a life changing difference for seniors and elders in our communities. I am thankful that they were made possible through the unique partnerships between the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, the City of Kenora, and the City of Dryden. Additionally, I want to commend the hard work done by the Kenora District Services Board staff on these projects. By working together, we can build more homes, reduce the overall impact on the environment, ensure we develop sustainably, and improve the quality of life for people in our District."

Fred Mota

Board Chair, Kenora District Services Board

