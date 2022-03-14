QUEBEC CITY, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - A cleaner environment, middle class jobs, and more money in Canadians' pockets: upgrading buildings to be more energy-efficient and investing in clean infrastructure fights climate change and creates good jobs, all while making sure municipalities, homeowners and businesses save on their energy bills.

That is why the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, Second Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to announce a combined investment totalling more than $12.6 million through FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, reduce waste and improve the quality of water in communities across Quebec.

The City of Québec, together with the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Québec-Université Laval, receives $11.5 million, including a $10-million repayable loan) for the construction of a heating system on the site of the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus, using steam discharged by the city's municipal incinerator. The project would reduce GHG emissions produced by the new energy plant, improve air quality, reduce the incinerator's potable water requirements and generate energy savings for the hospital. Among the many benefits of the project is a 52 percent reduction in fossil fuel consumption and electricity from the grid, along with a 94 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as compared to a baseline scenario.

Réemploi+, in partnership with the Régie des matières résiduelles (RMR) du Lac-Saint-Jean, receives $400,000 to carry out a pilot project that will significantly reduce GHG emissions and divert more than 5,000 metric tonnes of waste from the ecocentres run by the RMR each year. Instead of going to landfill, reusable items will be repaired and offered for sale at three "re-used materials hardware stores" in the region and online. Skills training will be available for people needing special support to enter the job market through this project.

The City of Rivière-du-Loup receives $400,000 to conduct a pilot project to increase the capacity of Rivière-du-Loup's wastewater treatment plant using innovative technology not used anywhere else in the province. The pilot project includes testing the treatment system at the maximum flow conditions that have been projected for the next 30 years and training and transfer of technology to employees.

The Municipality of Sainte-Hedwidge receives $240,200 to implement a centralized biomass heating system to meet the heating needs of three buildings (city hall, the church and presbytery and the municipal garage/fire hall). By switching from fuel oil to local residual forest biomass (wood chips), the municipality will reduce its GHG emissions by 97 percent and support the regional economy.

The City of Candiac receives $54,750 to complete a feasibility study on the implementation of an energy recovery loop to distribute heating and air conditioning between emitters (industrial buildings) and receivers (municipal and residential buildings) in the Montcalm downtown area.

The City of Drummondville receives $36,160 to carry out a pilot project in partnership with the Regional County Municipality (RCM) of Drummond to recover and recycle bulky items and CRD (construction, renovation, demolition) waste from the residential and business sectors. The pilot project aims to achieve a recovery rate of 61 percent of all residual waste, to reduce waste by 2.5 percent during the pilot project and by 5 percent during full-scale implementation.

The Town of Amqui receives $29,900 to set up a pilot project to ensure the sustainable management of storm water in the town's Blais sector, a typical neighbourhood of family homes located on a steep slope upstream of the Matapedia River. The initiative entails installing sumps and manholes, filter strips, bio-retention areas, turf and rain gardens. The goal is to achieve a reduction of at least 80 percent of suspended solids and 80 percent of the storm water runoff volume in the neighbourhood.

The Conseil régional de l'environnement et du développement durable de l'Outaouais receives $23,750 to carry out a feasibility study to identify facilitating factors, obstacles, as well as the interest of citizens and organizations in four municipalities (Chelsea, Cantley, La Pêche and Val-des-Monts) in the RCM of Collines-de-l'Outaouais in adopting sustainable mobility options, including the sharing of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF), administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Projects details are included in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Upgrading new and existing buildings to be more energy-efficient while also investing in clean infrastructure and sustainable practices will help us achieve our climate targets, ensure that Canadians save money on energy costs, and create good, middle class, jobs. The Government of Canada is pleased to announce this investment, one that will boost resiliency and ensure a healthy environment and sustainable economy in communities across Quebec."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of Natural Resources

"Investing in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build the resilience of our communities, such as the Enfant-Jésus Hospital project, can accelerate the step toward carbon neutrality. This project will also create a model that can be replicated elsewhere in Quebec and across the country."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of Health

"Fighting climate change and creating new economic opportunities go hand-in-hand. Investing in green infrastructure in communities across the country will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and help propel us toward a net-zero future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local governments influence half of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That means local action is critical, and it is happening. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart low-carbon solutions. Together, we can improve our community infrastructure, accelerate the path to net zero and meet Canada's climate change goals."

Scott Pearce, second vice-president, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"The recovery of the incinerator's steam by the Enfant-Jésus Hospital is an innovative project that is part of the City of Québec's Sustainable Development Strategy launched last June. We are fully committed to reducing waste at the source, decarbonization and the fight against climate change. Cities have an essential role to play in this fight, and we intend to put all our efforts into it."

Bruno Marchand, mayor of the City of Québec

