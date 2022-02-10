OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to waste water systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $660,345 in 15 Quebec communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The City of Marieville will collect data on the city's heritage buildings and culvert drainage assets that are critical control points for storm water management in a changing climate. In addition to collecting data on these assets, the City plans to assess the structuring of water management, roads and other assets to develop an inventory of critical assets for a potential asset management plan.

The Municipality of La Présentation will consolidate the dataset of the municipality's aqueduct, wastewater and storm sewer systems into a database allowing the generation of a system map and components. A GPS survey will be carried out for the posts or valves of the service entrances as well as for the wastewater and storm sewer manholes. The municipality also plans assess hydraulic modeling of the aqueduct network, the validation of the model, the necessary simulations to identify the source of operating problems in terms of pressure and flow as well as identify the actions required to ensure an adequate level of service to the population.

The Municipality of Sainte-Marcelline -de-Kildare, the Municipality of Sainte-Marie-Salomé, the Municipality of Saint-Félix-de- Valois , the City of Victoriaville and the Municipality of Saint-Barthélemy will conduct an integrity check of the main assets in order to help municipal decision-makers optimize the management of public infrastructures. This project consists of consolidating and developing a global portrait of assets through an integrated presentation tool (dashboard) and an interactive map, as well as implementing an asset tracking tool.

Further information on the 15 projects can be found in the backgrounder.

"From underground infrastructure to community gathering places like arenas and civic centers, municipalities manage key assets that require diligent management. By leveraging the tools accessed through the Municipal Asset Management Program, towns and cities across Quebec will be able to get an accurate picture of the state of their infrastructure and make well-informed decisions now and for years to come. Our Government will continue to invest in data-driven solutions to ensure sound management of municipal assets."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our municipalities provide direct and essential services to Quebecers every day. This is why we continue to support them with programs that deliver tangible benefits to our communities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been working to meet their needs and we will continue to do what it takes to give them the necessary tools to manage their municipal infrastructure and assets. Our Quebec municipalities, large and small, will always be able to count on us."

The Honorable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Québec Lieutenant

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 15 new asset management initiatives in communities in Quebec amounting to $660,345 .

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 15 new asset management initiatives in communities in amounting to . The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,063 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,063 municipal asset management projects. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $7.3 billion in more than 1,880 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

plan, the Government of has invested over in more than 1,880 infrastructure projects in . Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing over $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

