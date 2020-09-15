WAKEFIELD, QC, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians live in cleaner, healthier communities when municipalities develop innovative solutions to reduce pollution, improve energy efficiency and find new uses for public infrastructure.

Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) continue to make strategic investments through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to support more sustainable communities of all sizes. GMF is funded by the Government of Canada and delivered to municipalities by FCM.

Today, William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, and Bill Karsten, President of FCM, announced an investment of over $236,000 through GMF for three feasibility studies for green projects in the Outaouais region.

Chelsea study

The Municipality of Chelsea, in collaboration with Sentiers Chelsea Trails, will conduct a feasibility study to prepare for the development of a trail to promote active transportation to the city of Gatineau. The construction of this bike path will enable some workers to use bicycles in their daily commute to Gatineau. The proposed link with the Freeman Park-and-Ride in Gatineau is an asset that could increase the number of public and active transit users in the region.

La Pêche studies

The Municipality of La Pêche will conduct a feasibility study to compare two organic material recovery techniques: home composting and designated door-to-door collection. The study will help define an implementation and treatment plan using the most optimal approach. The goal is to recover more than 60% of solid waste that is currently sent to landfills and to reduce GHG emissions.

In a second project, the municipality will conduct an architectural study for a potential construction project for a net-zero energy town hall. The study will use the "Passive House" and LEED framework standard to develop the building design, which will include a detailed energy model.

Quotes

"In collaboration with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, we are investing in studies to ensure environmentally friendly, sustainable infrastructure. The Green Municipal Fund supports the type of innovative solutions that help Canadians live in cleaner, healthier communities. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Local solutions—scaled up—deliver major national impact, like economic growth and the emission reductions Canada needs to meet its climate change goals. Whether it's through improved energy efficiency, fewer greenhouse gas emissions or stronger local infrastructure, local governments get the job done efficiently and cost-effectively because they connect solutions to local needs and local realities. Supported by our strong federal-municipal partnership, FCM's Green Municipal Fund helps municipalities do what they do best: deliver solutions that work."

Bill Karsten, President of FCM

Quick facts

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a $1 billion program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by FCM.

and delivered by FCM. Since 2000, GMF has helped bring over 1,300 projects to life.



GMF projects have cut 2.6 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions—the equivalent of taking 594,000 cars off the road.



GMF supports local innovation that can be replicated and scaled up across the country to tackle Canada's climate challenges.

climate challenges.

GMF has created over 10,700 jobs across the country.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6.2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over $6.2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The new Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

