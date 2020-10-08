ATHOLVILLE, NB, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians live in cleaner, healthier communities when municipalities develop innovative solutions to reduce pollution, improve energy efficiency, and find new uses for public infrastructure.

René Arseneault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Official Languages) and Member of Parliament for Madawaska−Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; and Michel Soucy, President of the Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick (AFMNB) and Mayor of Atholville, on behalf of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, today announced over $417,000 for an energy efficiency project in four New Brunswick communities through GMF.

Led by the Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick (AFMNB), the project will replace existing fuel-burning furnace heating systems with high-efficiency biomass boilers and improve energy efficiency in four municipal buildings in the province: Atholville's town hall, Caraquet's municipal garage; Rivière-Verte's municipal garage; and Saint-Léonard's regional emergency centre.

The project's goals are to reduce heating costs and greenhouse gas emissions, generate energy savings, promote local expertise and resources, and enhance job creation locally. Using residual forest biomass as a source of heating could generate a ripple effect on other small towns in New Brunswick and the rest of Canada—this model is particularly appealing for rural regions whose economies are tied to the forest or agricultural sector.

The pandemic has offered an opportunity to think about what really matters in our communities, engage in meaningful conversations about taking care of those around us, and reflect on the kind of future we want to build. Together with our partners we will build a fairer and more resilient Canada that works for everyone.

Quotes

"Investing in innovative solutions to help residents live in cleaner, healthier communities is vital. The green projects in Atholville, Caraquet, Rivière-Verte and Saint-Léonard will not only generate cost-savings and reduce GHG's, they will help communities develop new ways to be resilient to climate change, and protect the well-being of families."



René Arseneault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Official Languages) and Member of Parliament for Madawaska−Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are investing in the green projects we need to grow our economy, save Canadians money, create jobs and achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources

"Municipalities are important partners in climate action. Their local solutions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions will build upon the national work already underway to protect our environment, strengthen local economies, and create well-paying jobs in communities across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local governments are on the front lines of climate change. That means local action is critical. Municipalities of all sizes are modelling green solutions that can be replicated and scaled up across the country for deep national impact. Like installing cleaner heating systems that make peoples' lives better and help strengthen the local economy. Supported by important federal government investments, the Green Municipal Fund is enabling local action that can help achieve Canada's climate change goals."

Michel Soucy, AFMNB President and Mayor of the Village of Atholville, on behalf of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"The Town of Caraquet is proud to be taking part in this renewable energy and energy efficiency pilot project—AFMNB biomass. It will allow us to follow our greenhouse gas reduction and energy conservation action plan. This project has enabled us to make Caraquet a cleaner city, thanks to FCM and AFMNB's leadership."

Kevin Haché, Mayor of the Town of Caraquet

"FCM and AFMNB's financial and coordination support has made it possible for the Village of Rivière-Verte to take part in the fight against climate change. The biomass pilot project proves that even small municipalities can undertake innovative projects to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Michel LeBlond, Mayor of the Village of Rivière-Verte

"FCM and AFMNB's support has allowed the Town of Saint-Léonard to explore the possibility of installing new equipment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop the use of a local renewable energy source."

Carmel St-Amand, Mayor of the Town of Saint-Léonard

Quick facts

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing $417,400 in a pilot project in four municipalities in New Brunswick through the Green Municipal Fund, to replace existing heating systems (fossil-fuel furnaces) with high-efficiency biomass boilers in Atholville's town hall, Caraquet's municipal garage, Rivière-Verte's municipal garage, and Saint-Léonard's regional emergency centre.

GMF is a $1 billion program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Since 2000, GMF has helped bring over 1300 projects to life.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Since 2000, GMF has helped bring over 1300 projects to life.

GMF-funded projects have cut 2.7 million tonnes of GHG emissions – the equivalent of taking 608,000 passenger vehicles off the road.

GMF supports local innovation that can be replicated and scaled up across the country to tackle Canada's climate challenges.

climate challenges. GMF has created over 11,700 jobs across the country.

In New Brunswick, GMF has funded projects in 27 municipalities, providing over $43M in grants and loans for 66 projects valued at $120M.

Nine capital projects in New Brunswick have cut 20,450 tonnes of GHG emissions (equivalent of taking 5,684 passenger vehicles off the road or 12,404 homes' electricity use for one year).

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $505 million in 297 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Related product

Backgrounder: Project description

Associated links

