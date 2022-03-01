VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe, affordable, and sustainable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in communities to provide sustainable and affordable housing for residents.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Garth Frizzell, Past President of FCM announced a $10 million investment through the Green Municipal Fund's (GMF) Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH) initiative to support the redevelopment of two buildings to create 157 units primarily intended for low and moderate-income seniors and people with physical disabilities in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and BC Housing also provided funding for the project. Construction is underway, and the project is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

This project will be one of the first Passive House, affordable, and independent seniors' rental projects in Vancouver. The two new Passive House certified buildings will be operated by Brightside Community Homes Foundation. The project will be purpose-built to help seniors' age in place and will accommodate residents' accessibility needs by designating 20% of the homes for residents with mobility challenges, as well as accessible common areas and amenities designed to enhance community interaction. Brightside will also offer part-time supports and community programming.

This initiative is one of the ways GMF continues to build on its 20-year record of supporting transformative initiatives at the community level. The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in the GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects like this that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions.

These Passive House buildings will consume up to 90 percent less energy than conventional buildings. Applicable to almost any building type or design, the Passive House high-performance building standard is the only internationally recognized energy standard in construction. Certification ensures that designers and consultants are expertly qualified to design buildings to meet the standard.

Quotes

"Canadians expect all levels of government to work together to tackle climate change and the housing crisis. Our government is pleased to support this project, one that will provide seniors with an environmentally-friendly and affordable place to live in Vancouver."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing right here in Vancouver to help improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to today's announcement, more seniors and people with physical disabilities in Vancouver will now have access to affordable homes. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"When lower-income families, persons with disabilities, and seniors have access to safe, accessible housing, our entire communities are better off. I'm so excited for all the residents who will soon call 1425 and 1451 East 12th Avenue home, and to know these units will help us get one step closer to a more inclusive, barrier-free Canada."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"FCM's Green Municipal Fund helps municipalities and their partners adopt climate solutions faster. The investments announced today will help Brightside Community Homes Foundation provide energy-efficient, affordable housing to seniors in Vancouver. Our front-line expertise enables us to get results where Canadians need it most. We deliver results with our partners – helping cities and communities tackle affordable housing challenges and build a greener, more sustainable country. Together, we are on the path to net-zero."

Garth Frizzell

Past President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"We are proud to work with CMHC and FCM on this redevelopment of 157 new secure, affordable rental homes for seniors and people with physical disabilities. This is an important project for Brightside as the new buildings will support the needs of current and future residents, helping ensure seniors are able to remain in their community and age in place. Passive House certification means a reduced carbon footprint, as well as increased energy savings for residents. With funding in place, we are excited to begin construction and look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes and seeing the community grow."

William Azaroff

Chief Executive Officer, Brightside Community Homes Foundation

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada endowed the $300-million SAH initiative as part of a $950-million expansion of FCM's GMF in Budget 2019.

endowed the SAH initiative as part of a expansion of FCM's GMF in Budget 2019. The SAH initiative helps housing providers retrofit existing units for higher energy performance or build new affordable housing to net-zero standards, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and supporting municipalities in achieving their climate change plan objectives.

Since launching in May 2020 , GMF has approved $56.3M in funding for 94 SAH projects that will retrofit or build more than 22,500 units of net-zero or deeply efficient affordable housing.

Associated links

