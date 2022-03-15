Canada and FCM Announce Support for Net Zero Energy Ready Affordable Housing in Rossland, B.C

ROSSLAND, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe, affordable, and sustainable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in communities to provide sustainable and affordable housing for residents.

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Garth Frizzell, Past President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), today announced a $3.2 million investment in the City of Rossland, British Columbia. They were joined by the Member of Parliament for South Okanagan—West Kootenay and Mayor Kathy Moore of the City of Rossland.

The funding is provided through FCM's Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH) initiative and will support the construction of 37 housing units to address a lack of workforce housing for individuals and families in Rossland. The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, in partnership with the City, will add these units above a new City Hall which will occupy most of the first floor of the new build. To achieve the net-zero energy ready standard, the building will use efficient mechanical and electrical systems, a highly insulated building envelope, high-efficiency windows and LED lighting.

The Government of Canada endowed the $300-million Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative as part of a $950-million expansion of FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) in Budget 2019. The SAH initiative helps housing providers retrofit existing units for higher energy performance or build new affordable housing to net-zero standards, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and supporting municipalities in achieving their broader climate change plan objectives. In its first year of funding, in 2020-2021, the SAH initiative approved funding for 33 projects, representing more than 3,000 units.

"Buildings contribute 18 percent of Canada's GHG emissions – building more energy-efficient homes in communities across the country will help us achieve our climate targets while also making life more affordable for Canadians. Our government is pleased to help the City of Rossland and other municipalities in every region of Canada to identify and capitalize on opportunities to lower emissions and build sustainable housing options."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"Canadians expect all levels of government to work together to tackle climate change and the housing crisis. The Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative, an expansion of the Green Municipal Fund, will build 37 much needed new housing units in the City of Rossland. These units are designed to achieve the net-zero energy ready (NZER) standard by making use of efficient building materials and implementing innovative mechanical and electrical systems. Investing in communities is vital to achieving Canada's goals—creating jobs, meeting our environmental objectives, and building more affordable communities for residents."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"By building high-quality and energy-efficient affordable housing, we are building healthy and sustainable communities. Canada's ongoing transition to a low-carbon economy requires innovative and affordable housing solutions that create jobs and climate resilience while making life more affordable through saved energy costs."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Making our home and buildings more energy-efficient is critical to meeting Canada's climate targets. Our government is pleased to help the City of Rossland be a part of the solution, lowering emissions from homes in the region."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City

"This is great news. Helping municipalities fund green infrastructure is a critical part of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050."

Richard Cannings, Member of Parliament for South Okanagan—West Kootenay

"Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change and climate action, and communities of all sizes are showing climate leadership at a time when we need it most. The Green Municipal Fund empowers them to get results on the ground, this is why this announcement is so important. We deliver results with our federal partners – helping cities and communities like Rossland tackle affordable housing challenges, create jobs and build a greener, more sustainable country. Together, we are on the path to net-zero."

Garth Frizzell, Past President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"Rossland greatly appreciates the FCM grant we have received to bring our new affordable housing/city hall project up to a higher standard of energy efficiency. With our commitment to rely on 100% renewable energy by 2050, we hope this FCM supported project will inspire others to implement construction and retrofit net zero standards throughout our community."

Her Worship Kathy Moore, Mayor of the City of Rossland

