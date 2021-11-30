Canada and FCM Announce Support for Energy Efficient Affordable Housing

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Investing in communities is vital to achieving Canada's goals—creating jobs, meeting our environmental objectives, and building affordable and liveable communities for residents. That is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in communities to provide sustainable and affordable housing for residents.

With aging housing stock, rising energy costs and increasing demand for affordable housing, municipalities and affordable housing providers face important challenges. FCM's Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH) initiative, created in partnership with the Government of Canada, helps housing providers retrofit existing units for higher energy performance or build new affordable housing to net-zero standards, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and supporting municipalities in achieving their broader climate change plan objectives.

The SAH initiative is investing $1,701,030 in 16 plans, studies and pilot projects to support the building or retrofitting of 16,753 units in communities across Canada.

In Vancouver, British Columbia , the Brightside Community Homes Foundation receives $175,000 to validate targeted energy use in the redevelopment of a site to a more accessible multi-unit residential building that will mostly serve seniors. Also in Vancouver , the Unity Center of Practical Christianity receives a $25,000 planning grant to identify opportunities to redevelop an existing site into affordable rental units for the broader community.

The Government of Canada endowed the $300-million Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative as part of a $950-million expansion of FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) in Budget 2019. The SAH initiative assists municipal providers, not-for-profit organizations, or housing cooperatives with grants, loans, and capacity-building resources to support ambitious energy-efficiency standards in the construction and retrofitting of affordable housing. In its first year of funding, in 2020-2021, the SAH initiative approved funding for 33 projects, representing more than 3,000 units.

Quotes

"Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change and climate action, and communities of all sizes are showing climate leadership at a time when we need it most. GMF empowers them to get results on the ground, this is why this announcement is so important. We deliver results with our federal partners – helping cities and communities tackle affordable housing challenges, create jobs and build a greener, more sustainable country. Together, we're on the path to net-zero."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"Making Canada's existing building stock more energy-efficient will get us a long way to our climate targets, and our homes are an important part of that. Our government is pleased to help municipalities across Canada identify and capitalize on opportunities to lower emissions from homes in their regions."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"Good housing builds healthy communities that are economically and environmentally sustainable, and socially vibrant. Canada's ongoing transition to a low-carbon economy requires innovative and affordable housing solutions that create jobs and climate resilience while making life more affordable through saved energy costs."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canadians expect all levels of government to work together to tackle climate change and the housing crisis. The Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative, an expansion of the Green Municipal Fund, helps housing providers retrofit existing units or build new affordable housing for higher energy performance. By improving the energy efficiency of our housing stock, we build cleaner communities and put more money back in the pockets of Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Green Municipal Fund

Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative

