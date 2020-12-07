Canada and FCM announce support for clean, net-zero infrastructure

FORT ST. JOHN, BC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians have learned the importance of forward planning and of sustained, collective action in this extraordinary pandemic year. COVID-19 will one day pass, but climate change will persist. The infrastructure decisions we make today will provide cleaner, healthier communities using innovative solutions to reduce pollution, improve energy efficiency, and create sustainable economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced more than $11.5 million for two net-zero municipal building projects through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF). The GMF is funded by the Government of Canada and delivered to municipalities by FCM.

In Fort St. John, a new net-zero-energy building will be constructed and leased to the local Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) detachment to replace their existing 35-year-old building. For maximum energy efficiency and operational cost savings, the new four-story building will control heat loss and gain, minimize electricity consumption, and use energy-efficient mechanical heating-venting-cooling (HVAC) systems.

The District Municipality of North Cowichan will conduct a feasibility study to determine the specifications required to make the local RCMP detachment building a net-zero facility. The study will explore a range of measures, including optimizing the building's envelope, lighting and HVAC systems, and adding an on-site solar photovoltaic system to generate energy.

The pandemic has made us think about what really matters in our communities, engage in meaningful conversations about taking care of those around us, and reflect on the kind of future we want to build – the same lessons we must apply to a climate-friendly future. Together with our partners we will build a fairer and more resilient Canada that works for everyone.

Quotes

"By investing in buildings today that generate as much energy as they use, we're saving money while putting a down payment on cleaner air and water for generations to come in Canada. The new local Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment in Fort St. John will be four stories of maximum energy efficiency, heat loss control and minimal electricity consumption. And in North Cowichan, we're funding a feasibility study to see how the local RCMP detachment in that community can meet the same high standard."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are investing in the green projects we need to grow our economy, save Canadians money, create jobs and achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources

"Municipalities are important partners in climate action. Their local solutions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions will build upon the national work already underway to protect our environment, strengthen local economies, and create well-paying jobs in communities across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local governments influence half of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That means local action is critical. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, this is what's happening: municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart climate solutions—like reducing GHG emissions through locally generated renewable energy. Empowering this local expertise is vital to meeting Canada's national climate goals. When orders of government work together and take action on climate, we're building more resilient communities."

Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"As the Energetic City, we know energy, and the most valuable form of energy is what you conserve. With the Green Municipal Fund's support, this building will significantly reduce the energy required to operate, reducing the annual operating costs and lowering our emissions. The replacement RCMP Detachment has been an identified need in Council's Strategic Plan for several years, and we are excited to see construction ongoing."

Her Worship Lori Ackerman, Mayor of Fort St. John

Quick facts

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a $1-billion program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by FCM.

and delivered by FCM. Since 2000, GMF has helped bring over 1360 projects to life.



GMF projects have cut 2.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions—the equivalent of taking 608,000 cars off the road.



GMF supports local innovation that can be replicated and scaled up across the country to tackle Canada's climate challenges.

climate challenges.

GMF has created over 11,700 jobs across the country.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and rural and northern communities. In British Columbia , the federal government has invested over $4.3 billion in 540 infrastructure projects through the Investing in Canada plan.

Related products

Backgrounders:

Associated links

Green Municipal Fund: https://fcm.ca/en/programs/green-municipal-fund

FCM Funding: https://fcm.ca/en/funding

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Media Relations, Federation of Canadian Municipalities, 613-907-6395, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc @canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

