REGINA, SK, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - A cleaner environment, middle-class jobs and more money in Canadians' pockets: upgrading buildings to be more energy-efficient and investing in clean infrastructure and sustainable practices fights climate change and creates good jobs, all while lowering waste and making sure municipalities, homeowners and businesses save on their energy bills.

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Taneen Rudyk, First Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), today announced a combined investment totalling more than $2.1 million through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to help reduce GHG emissions in three communities in Saskatchewan.

The Town of Oxbow receives $1,822,752 to upgrade its undersized wastewater treatment system with the addition of a submerged attached growth reactor (SAGR) to allow future development and meet legislated discharge criteria.

The City of North Battleford receives $175,000 to conduct a study to assess the feasibility of various options for saving energy and generating renewable energy at high energy consumption municipal facilities. These include the wastewater treatment plant, Battleford's Co-op Aquatic Centre, Nations West Field House (a sports complex), Northland Power Curling Rink, and the Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts.

The City of Yorkton receives $150,200 to complete a study to establish potential upgrades to the water treatment plant and water re-use options and reduce its impact on Yorkton Creek and nutrient-rich Assiniboine River, maintain regulatory compliance and explore future growth and re-use possibilities.

Administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is an endowment from the Government of Canada that helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to develop and implement innovative projects that build resiliency and reduce GHG emissions.

"Upgrading new and existing buildings to be more energy-efficient while also investing in clean infrastructure and sustainable practices will help us achieve our climate targets, ensure that Canadians save money on energy costs, and create good, middle-class, jobs. The Government of Canada is pleased to announce this investment — one that will boost resiliency and ensure a healthy environment and sustainable economy in communities across Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"We are working with all orders of government to tackle climate change and reach net zero by 2050. This initiative will help Saskatchewan communities to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and become more energy-efficient. By making these important investments we are creating jobs, meeting our environmental objectives and building stronger communities."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Fighting climate change and creating new economic opportunities go hand in hand. Investing in green infrastructure in communities across the country will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger and help propel us toward a net-zero future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local governments own sixty percent of the country's infrastructure, and they are at the heart of climate action. That means local action is critical, and it is happening. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart low-carbon solutions. Together, we can improve our community infrastructure, accelerate the path to net zero and meet Canada's climate change goals."

Taneen Rudyk

First Vice-President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

