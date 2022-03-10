COUNTY OF KINGS, NS, March 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Natural Resources Canada

Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in initiatives that lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, increase energy efficiency and support green infrastructure, we can accelerate our progress towards net zero by 2050 and help build strong, resilient, and sustainable communities in every region of the country.

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Geoff Stewart, Third Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced today a $2.5 million investment through FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to help reduce pollution in Nova Scotia.

The Municipality of the County of Kings receives $2,530,100 for the construction of a net-zero engineering and public works operations centre, the first net-zero facility to incorporate two different operations and building-system requirements. To meet the net-zero energy goal, the building design incorporates energy efficiency measures such as passive design, alternate building envelope components, automated control systems, heat pumps, a heat-recovery system and solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on and next to the building. Energy usage will be monitored by two power meters: one to record power generated by the solar PV array, and one to record the amount of power used from the conventional power grid. GMF previously funded the County of King's feasibility study for this project.

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF), administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through a major endowment by the Government of Canada. The GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce GHG emissions.

"With 18 percent of Canada's GHG emissions coming from our buildings, making new and existing builds more energy-efficient while simultaneously investing in clean infrastructure will be a crucial part of achieving our climate targets. This net-zero engineering and public works operations centre will create good jobs while pioneering the practices we need to reach net zero by 2050. Our government is pleased to help the County of Kings and municipalities across Canada identify and capitalize on opportunities to lower emissions, increase energy efficiency and switch to sustainable practices."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Canadians expect all levels of government to work together to tackle climate change and reach net-zero by 2050. In order to reach our environmental goals, we have to think differently about how we build our public infrastructure. The investments announced today will enable the Municipality of the County of Kings to take action by making their infrastructure more energy-efficient."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Fighting climate change and creating new economic opportunities go hand in hand. Investing in green infrastructure in communities across the country will make our air cleaner and our economy stronger and will help propel us toward a sustainable future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Municipality of Kings County is playing a strong leadership role in climate change adaptation and reducing emissions. I am pleased to see the Government of Canada, through the Green Municipal Fund, investing in projects that will support Kings County's goal of transitioning toward a low-carbon economy."

Kody Blois

Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"Local governments influence half of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That means local action is critical, and it is happening. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart low-carbon solutions. Together, we can improve our community infrastructure, accelerate the path to net-zero and meet Canada's climate change goals."

Geoff Stewart

Third Vice-President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"The financial assist afforded to us with federal funds flowing through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities has significantly impacted our GHG emissions reduction program here in the Municipality of the County of Kings. Our new net-zero Engineering and Public Works Operations Centre is a motivator toward leading-edge actions that will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to municipal operations. The new building is about far more than upgraded bricks and mortar. It is a real-world example of how reimagining the built environment can benefit future generations for the challenging decades to come."

Peter Muttart

Mayor, Municipality of the County of Kings

