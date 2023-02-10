CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre; George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview; and Gian-Carlo Carrà, Deputy Mayor and Ward 9 Councillor for the City of Calgary, announced $4.9 million in joint funding for active transportation infrastructure improvements along 2.15 kilometer segments of the 14 Avenue S and 15 Avenue S corridors in Calgary's Beltline.

The project will focus on upgrading the existing painted bike lanes to build protected cycle tracks along 15 Avenue S between 12 Street SW and 1 Street SE. In addition, pedestrian infrastructure upgrades including curb extensions, marked crossings, lighting, and widened sidewalks, will be conducted along both corridors to improve accessibility for people of all ages and abilities.

These improvements will facilitate access to businesses in the area and to the newly upgraded commercial district along the adjacent 17 Avenue S corridor.

Providing dedicated spaces to walk, wheel, cycle, and scooter enhance user safety. Adding route choices for active transportation will support community health and wellness while providing a more reliable cycling network for Calgarians and visitors.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by investing in activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Multi-use paths, wider sidewalks, and other active transportation infrastructure keep our neighbourhoods safer, more inclusive, and accessible. Today's investment along Calgary's 14 & 15 avenue south corridors will upgrade the city's biking and pedestrian network, better connecting the city, and providing Calgarians with more options for transportation. We will work with all orders of government to ensure that our communities have access to healthy and active transportation options."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Calgarians deserve to reach their destinations with ease and safety, whether they prefer to bike, run, or roll. With a comprehensive network of active transportation options, over 1.3 million residents work and play in all corners of the city. This project aims to elevate transit connectivity while encouraging a greener, more active lifestyle for all Calgarians."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"It was welcome news to find out that The City of Calgary was successful in its application for the National Active Transportation Fund. This funding will support mobility upgrades to 14th and 15th Avenues in the heart of the Beltline and Victoria Park neighbourhoods. These partnerships with the Government of Canada are just some of the very tangible ways we can improve the health, safety, and quality of life of Calgarians."

Courtney Walcott, Councillor for Ward 8 for the City of Calgary

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,940,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund. The City of Calgary is investing $1,960,000 toward this project.

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund. The is investing toward this project. The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional the signing of the funding agreement.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]; City of Calgary Media Relations, 403-828-2954, [email protected]