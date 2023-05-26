ST. CATHARINES, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps the air clean while building a strong and clean economy for the future. Every day, initiatives such as the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF) support partners across the country as they cut pollution, build strong, resilient communities, and create good jobs.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced an investment of approximately $2.9 million from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support Brock University's District Energy System Electrification Project. Brock University is also contributing up to $3.2 million toward this project.

This project will reduce emissions through retrofits that will increase Brock University's reliance on grid electricity and reduce its dependence on natural gas. The project will lead to fewer greenhouse gas emissions and increased energy savings. Brock University will see a cumulative reduction of about 13,700 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030—equivalent to the energy use of over 3,200 homes for one year.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution and supports a broad range of recipients to put in place clean technologies that are more efficient and innovative.

This project is a good example of the climate leadership that the Government of Canada is supporting to reach its targets, as set out in the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

"By working with organizations across Canada such as Brock University, we can help the community save money on monthly operating costs and grow the economy, all while fighting climate change. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada is partnering with climate leaders nationwide to cut emissions. Bravo to the leadership shown by Brock University for helping to keep our air clean and build resilient communities in Ontario."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This is an exciting step forward that reaffirms our government's commitment to climate change action. Brock University is a pillar of this community that has always set an example for sustainability, with the District Energy System Electrification Project being the latest effort that will create a greener Brock campus and help the university meet its sustainability targets."

– Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"We're taking strong and measurable actions, through projects such as the District Energy System Electrification, to advance our sustainability efforts, a cause the Brock community is passionate about. Support from the Low Carbon Economy Challenge Program is instrumental in helping organizations like Brock gain momentum toward sustainable operations. We're proud and grateful to have been selected to receive this impactful funding."

– Lesley Rigg, Brock President and Vice-Chancellor

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate action plans, helping to put on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada committed significant additional funding to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, as prescribed in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

committed significant additional funding to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, as prescribed in 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will help fund clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

