METRO VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in infrastructure during this extraordinary time to enhance peoples' quality of life, meet the needs of communities, and support local economies to continue to address the impacts of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs, His Worship Jonathan Cote, Mayor of New Westminster and His Worship Mike Morden, Mayor of Maple Ridge announced funding for local infrastructure in Metro Vancouver. They were accompanied by Aman Singh, Member of the B.C. Legislature for Richmond-Queensborough.

These infrastructure projects will bring a multitude of various benefits to communities and people, including improving users' safety, responding to a growing demand for enhanced recreational facilities, and fulfilling operational needs safely.

Among these projects, the City of New Westminster will create a forested area by rehabilitating one hectare of land back to its natural state. Approximately 2,200 trees will be planted, and new irrigation, signage and fencing will be installed. This shovel-ready project will contribute to the city's target of having 27% canopy cover and help support economic recovery.

In Port Moody, the Recreation Arena Project will upgrade the facility's mechanical and structural equipment, and install two new chillers, mitigating a future equipment failure that could release harmful chemicals.

The project in Maple Ridge will see new play structures installed at Albion Park, a centrally located and widely used playground, that will offer a safe and revitalized green space for children and families in the community.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing almost $4 million in the projects announced today (see backgrounder), through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's new COVID-19 Community Resilience stream. Canada is contributing more than $3 million, and B.C. is contributing more than $794,000. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements regarding consultations with Indigenous groups.

Additional projects in Metro Vancouver will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Together with B.C., we are investing in local infrastructure that will provide additional, safe recreational spaces for everyone's enjoyment in Metro Vancouver. These projects will also help support local economies when it is needed most."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"By building welcoming, healthy and connected communities, we are working to make people's lives better as we emerge from the pandemic. Together, we are supporting the City of New Westminster to plant over 2,000 new trees to grow their urban canopy, making the Port Moody recreation arena safer for families, and restoring Maple Ridge's popular Albion Playground so kids can enjoy it for years to come. These are only three of the many community projects we're launching with our local and federal partners to create jobs, improve community services and move through restart to a strong recovery."

The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

"People in New Westminster love spending time in their parks with family and friends. We're excited to partner with the federal government and city to plant 2,200 trees to return a natural canopy to these parks, helping keep our city cooler, greener, and more enjoyable than ever."

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough

"As we look to improve peoples' quality of life in the City of New Westminster, it is essential to support green infrastructure and resilient solutions to the critical challenges posed by climate change. The support received from our federal and provincial partners will help us grow a robust urban forest and achieve the goals within the city's Urban Forest Strategy to increase carbon capture, enhance biodiversity and provide clean air and water. The addition of 2,200 trees within our city's parks and open space system will provide a range of benefits to our city, and the region, for many years into the future."

Jonathan Coté, Mayor of the City of New Westminster

"During the pandemic, our public spaces, parks and playgrounds were more important than ever as our citizens sought to get outdoors in a safe way. We thank the federal and provincial governments for this investment to help us replace the equipment at this popular and well-used playground. The new, modern play structures will ensure that this essential community gathering space continues to be a place where residents can come to connect and live healthy, active lives."

Mike Morden, Mayor of the City of Maple Ridge

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Throughout B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.3 billion in over 550 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

has invested more than in over 550 infrastructure projects under the Investing in infrastructure plan. The Province is investing $3.6 billion over a 10-year period under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for British Columbia's infrastructure initiatives.

over a 10-year period under the Investing in Infrastructure Program for infrastructure initiatives. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream was added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is up to 80% in the provinces, and 100% in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Backgrounder: Canada and British Columbia investments in local infrastructure help build community connections for people in Metro Vancouver

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing close to $4 million in the five projects noted below through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's new COVID-19 Community Resilience stream. Canada is contributing over $3 million, and B.C. is contributing more than $794,000. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements regarding consultations with Indigenous groups.

Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects for local government and not-for-profit organizations is up to 80%, with the Province adding 20% to achieve 100% funding. The federal government is providing 100% funding for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

In addition to the list below, more projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

P roject Information

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Maple Ridge Albion Park Playground Replacement Project Replace the playground equipment with new, safer structures $112,000 $28,000 New Westminster Urban Reforestation and Biodiversity Enhancement Initiative Reforest 1 hectare of parkland, with approximately 2,200 trees and install new irrigation, signage and fencing $1,396,990 $349,248 Port Moody Recreation Arena Chiller Replacement Project Replace two chillers, and conduct mechanical and structural work $868,594 $217,148 Richmond Thompson Community Centre & Hall Infrastructure Renewals Install UV disinfection system, renovate washrooms and drinking fountains, and upgrade HVAC system $720,000 $180,000 Vancouver Historic Joy Kogawa House Society - Chimney Restraint and Roof Replacement Replace garage roof, and install new chimney restraint and renewable energy system $81,290 $20,322

