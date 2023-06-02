Canada and British Columbia invest to upgrade wastewater treatment infrastructure in communities across British Columbia

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and the Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced a joint investment of more than $48.6 million to support multiple wastewater projects in British Columbia.

In New Westminster, this investment will support the separation of combined sewers and related infrastructure upgrades to increase the City's capacity to manage wastewater and treat or manage storm water. Project works will include the installation of 24 rain gardens, 8.4 kilometres of storm sewers, three permanent flow monitoring stations, as well as any necessary associated works and rehabilitation of roads impacted by the project. The combined sewer separation works will help improve the quality of storm water that enters the Fraser River.

In Tofino, this investment will enable the City to begin the second phase of the construction of a modern wastewater treatment facility. The facility will meet provincial and federal regulatory standards that require sewage treatment to meet a secondary standard and will improve and protect the local marine environment.

This investment will also support wastewater projects in five other communities, including improvements to increase capacity to manage wastewater in Kamloops, Central Saanich, and Tahsis; the replacement of a lagoon liner in McBride; and the rehabilitation of 400 metres of sewer main and other upgrades to improve the wastewater system in Golden. These projects will protect local communities, ecosystems, and marine life.

This is one part of our work to build robust, healthy communities that are resilient in the face of climate change. In addition to taking bold climate action, our government has launched Canada's first National Adaptation Strategy. Backed by $1.6 billion in new federal funding, the Strategy focuses on building resilient public infrastructure, like roads and bridges that can withstand flooding, as well as other key actions to build sustainable communities and a strong economy.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investments in modernizing wastewater infrastructure improves the health and prosperity of our communities and protects our local environment. Our government is proud to invest more than $26.5 million in these wastewater upgrades projects across British Columbia. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to deliver more projects like these that improve wastewater management, increase treatment reliability, and support sustainable community development."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am proud to be working with all levels of government to support joint infrastructure projects to ensure British Columbians have access to quality drinking water and reliable wastewater systems, while also protecting our rivers, lakes, and oceans. These seven new projects will improve services for B.C. communities and will protect critical infrastructure for years to come."

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The City of New Westminster would like to thank Infrastructure Canada for their support of the West End Combined Sewer Separation & Green Infrastructure program. This project will improve storm water quality, reduce urban flooding risk, support housing growth, and reduce overflows into the Fraser River. This funding will accelerate the City's plans to meet regional and federal requirements, and provide infrastructure resiliency in a changing climate. The environment will benefit from rainwater to return to its more natural pathways."

His Worship Patrick Johnstone, Mayor for the City of New Westminster

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $26,540,552 in these projects, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $22,114,916 and the municipalities are contributing a total of $17,695,913 .

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing and the municipalities are contributing a total of . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting cleaner air, water, and ecosystems.

Including today's investment, there have been 99 investments in infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of $533,146,959 and a total provincial contribution of $139,741,649 .

, with a total federal contribution of and a total provincial contribution of . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Backgrounder

Canada and British Columbia invest to upgrade wastewater treatment infrastructure in communities across British Columbia

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

Infrastructure Canada - Infrastructure in British Columbia

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Ministry of Municipal Affairs, Province of British Columbia, 236-478-3459