Canada and British Columbia invest to expand and update the Spani Outdoor Pool Complex in Central Coquitlam, B.C.

COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities across the province, enhance people's quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Teri Towner, Acting Mayor of Coquitlam, , announced funding to expand and update the Spani Outdoor Pool complex in Central Coquitlam, an important part of the community's recreation infrastructure.

The Spani Outdoor Pool renewal project will construct a leisure pool with accessible beach entry, add a changeroom and washroom facility, and upgrade the plumbing as well as mechanical and electrical systems. The project works also include shade structure and seating, open space for social gathering, and improvements to existing pedestrian and vehicle pathways to improve accessibility. Upgrading the pool facility will provide the City of Coquitlam with an accessible, modern, inclusive outdoor space, and expands the community's recreation opportunities and aquatic services.

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's (ICIP) Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream, the Government of Canada is investing over $2.41 million in this project. The Province of British Columbia is funding over $2.01 million. The City of Coquitlam is contributing over $8 million, including $1.6M towards costs considered eligible under the ICIP funding program.

Quotes

"Spani Outdoor Pool has been a popular recreation site for Coquitlam for 50 years, and this project will allow residents and visitors to enjoy it for many years to come. The new facility will benefit the entire community, giving people of all ages and different mobility a place to have fun, exercise, and develop an important life skill. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across Canada, and builds stronger communities."

Ron McKinnon , Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Locally-led recreation and programming is one of the best, most affordable ways for everyone in the community to have access to physical fitness and family activities. The Spani Outdoor Pool has been a hub of activity and leisure for Coquitlam families for 50 years. By renewing this popular recreation centre with a new leisure pool, family-friendly beach entry and accessible facilities, we are ensuring the pool continues to serve the people of Coquitlam for years to come."

Selina Robinson, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville and British Columbia's Minister of Finance

"Spani Pool has been a part of the Coquitlam community for over fifty years. For generations, it has offered a place for everyone from children to seniors, and competitive swimmers to recreational visitors, to stay active and enjoy the natural outdoor setting surrounding the pool. We thank our federal and provincial partners for their contributions to the renewal project. This funding allows Coquitlam to reduce the financial burden on taxpayers while ensuring this important community asset is upgraded to offer improved accessibility and features that will better serve citizens for many years to come."

Teri Towner, Acting Mayor, City of Coquitlam

