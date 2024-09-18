VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - With wildfires increasing in frequency and severity across Canada with climate change, our health, economies, communities and wildlife are all impacted.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Bruce Ralston, British Columbia's Minister of Forests, announced a joint investment of $950,122 through the Government of Canada's Resilient Communities through FireSmart (RCF) Program. This initial investment is part of a series of joint investments aimed at supporting provincial and territorial efforts to advance FireSmart principles and practices to prevent and mitigate the impacts of wildfires.

As a leader in implementing FireSmart, British Columbia has demonstrated that a robust governance framework — comprising policies and processes for decision making and resource management, along with collaboration with communities, First Nations, industry and stakeholders in the province — is needed to effectively coordinate and implement initiatives to prevent and reduce the impacts of wildfires.

This joint investment through the RCF Program will further support B.C.'s efforts to prepare its residents and communities for wildfires and reduce risks before they occur through the continued adoption and implementation of FireSmart initiatives in B.C. The funding will support FireSmart BC in increasing the province's resource capacity to manage wildfire risks and provide training to wildfire practitioners. The funding will also support the development and implementation of educational programs in schools that teach students how to make homes and communities more resilient to wildfires and increase province-wide FireSmart awareness through media campaigns, encouraging British Columbians to take proactive action to reduce the negative impacts of wildfires.

Keeping Canadians safe and healthy is a top priority for the Governments of Canada and British Columbia. By working with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government continues to address and support the fight against wildfires to protect Canadian lives, as well as the health, safety, homes and livelihoods of our communities across the country.

Quotes

"As we come to the end of another wildfire season, we are looking ahead to prevent and reduce wildfire risk in the next season and beyond. That starts with having the right tools and structures in place to keep British Columbians safe now and into the future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As the impact of climate change continues to create hotter and drier summers, we must adapt to the growing threat of wildfire in our communities. We know that wildfire doesn't respect boundaries, and the only way forward is to work together. This collaborative funding is a welcome addition as B.C. continues to accelerate wildfire prevention efforts and strengthen FireSmart education and accessibility."

The Honourable Bruce Ralston

British Columbia's Minister of Forests

Quick Facts

Both Canada and British Columbia are providing $475,061 each over one year through the Resilient Communities through FireSmart Program.

and are providing each over one year through the Resilient Communities through FireSmart Program. FireSmart Canada, a national program within the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, empowers Canadians to increase neighborhood resilience to wildfires and minimize their negative impacts. It offers resources, programs and recommendations designed to help individuals, landscape planners, forest managers and others protect homes and communities from wildfires.

Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

Related products

