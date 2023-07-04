DELTA, BC, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Delta, the Honourable Ravi Khalon, Minister of Housing and Government House Leader and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Delta North, and Doug Sheppard, Superintendent of Schools for the Delta School District, announced a joint investment of more than $1.1 million to improve ventilation in six Delta School District schools.

Project works include renewing the ventilation systems at Brooke Elementary, Cougar Canyon Elementary, Chalmers Elementary, and Gibson Elementary schools. This investment will enable the replacement of six rooftop units that distribute conditioned air within defined areas of Seaquam Secondary and replace three units with the same function at Sands Secondary.

These improvements will optimize air flow inside classrooms and increase outdoor air intake, providing a healthier and more comfortable learning environment for students and staff.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's investment in these six Delta schools makes sure that families can send our kids to school knowing they have a clean, safe, and comfortable place to learn. Working in partnership with the Province of BC, we are investing in projects such as this across BC, building the infrastructure that our communities need."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"It's important that students are learning in healthy environments that help them achieve their best. I'm glad our government is partnering with the federal government to improve ventilation at Delta schools."

The Honourable Ravi Khalon, Minister of Housing and Government House Leader and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Delta North

"We are delighted to be receiving this funding for our HVAC systems at six schools through the Renewal Ventilation Improvement Project. The funding will be used to replace the rooftop units serving the gym at Sands Secondary and the workshops at Seaquam Secondary, and will also provide ventilation upgrades for more than 70 classrooms at Brooke, Cougar Canyon, Chalmers and Gibson Elementary Schools. As a result, the supply air distribution within these schools will continue to meet and exceed the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standards and support a safe learning environment for students and staff."

Doug Sheppard, Superintendent of Schools for the Delta School District

"I am pleased that the federal and provincial governments continue to invest in ventilation upgrades in Delta schools. Studies have shown that good indoor ventilation can help to improve students' concentration, cognitive performance and productivity, as well as reduce a range of respiratory symptoms."

Val Windsor, Chair of the Delta Board of Education

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $953,488 in these projects, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $238,372 .

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 123 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $116 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

