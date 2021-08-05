Canada and British Columbia invest in two projects to improve active transportation in West Vancouver and Bowen Island

WEST VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities across the province, enhance quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea-to-Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bowinn Ma, Member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver-Lonsdale, on behalf of the Honourable Josie Osborne, B.C.'s Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced funding to improve active transportation in West Vancouver and on Bowen Island. For the occasion, they were joined by Mary-Ann Booth, Mayor of West Vancouver, and Gary Ander, Mayor of Bowen Island.

Modern and well-designed active transportation networks allow users to safely move between important city landmarks such as main streets, schools, parks, public squares and transit hubs. Active transportation projects offer alternative commuting options, encourage physical activity, and help reduce air pollution.

In West Vancouver, a section of the Baden Powell Trail will be restored to improve users' comfort and safety, and ensure long-term sustainability. Work includes regrading and resurfacing the trail, installing new steps, re-establishing eroding sections, grubbing and clearing, installing drainage, and other works.

On Bowen Island, a new multi-use path will be constructed alongside the main road and a retaining wall will be built to separate motorized vehicles from the path users. The 1.4 km long path connect the BC Ferries' terminal to Artisan Square.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing more than $875,000 in these two projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's new COVID-19 Community Resilience Stream. Canada is contributing over $700,000, and B.C. is contributing $175,000.

"Active transportation is all about harnessing the power of human activity to find quick, affordable, and healthy ways to move around our communities. Restoring West Vancouver's Baden Powell Trail will make it more enjoyable for residents and visitors alike and ensure the trail's long-term resiliency. A new multi-use path on Bowen Island will provide more opportunities to safely walk, bike or skate from one place to another, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and helping keep the community clean and green. Through collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners, projects like these are creating more healthy, inclusive, and liveable communities."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea-to-Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"During the pandemic many British Columbians began choosing more active ways of getting around their communities. By expanding and improving the trails and multi-use pathways in our communities, we're making it easier for people to choose healthier and cleaner ways to get outside and get moving."

Bowinn Ma, Member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver-Lonsdale, on behalf of the Honourable Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"As our lives become busier, leading an active lifestyle and having connections with nature are more important than ever. We have many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in West Vancouver, and collaborating with stewardship groups and other levels of government to maintain and enhance these natural areas is one of Council's priorities. The Baden Powell Trail is a popular trail for our residents and visitors to the community. This funding for improvements to the trail will make the experience much more enjoyable for everyone."

Mary-Ann Booth, Mayor of West Vancouver

"The Multi-Use Path is the cornerstone of Bowen Island's Transportation Plan to make walking and cycling around the island safer and easier. Roads on the island are built to a rural standard with little or no shoulders and pedestrians and cyclists are usually forced into traffic lanes for part or all of their trip. The Multi-Use Path is an important step in the Municipality's commitment to realizing Vision Zero – to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries through safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all."

Gary Ander, Mayor of Bowen Island

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and in Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and in rural and northern communities. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 580 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

has invested more than in over 580 infrastructure projects under the Investing in infrastructure plan. The Province is investing $3.6 billion over a 10-year period under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for B.C.'s infrastructure initiatives.

over a 10-year period under the Investing in Infrastructure Program for B.C.'s infrastructure initiatives. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is up to 80% in the provinces, and up to 100% in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities. For projects that are federally funded at 80%, British Columbia contributed 20% to provide a total cost share of 100%.

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

