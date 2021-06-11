NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of people is a top priority of the governments of Canada and British Columbia. Supporting local infrastructure during this extraordinary time will help create jobs, support local economies, and make our communities healthier, more inclusive and more resilient.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs, and His Worship Mike Little, Mayor of the District of North Vancouver, announced funding to redesign Deep Cove's village core along Lower Gallant Avenue in North Vancouver. For the occasion, they were also joined by Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, and Susie Chant, Member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver–Seymour.

The project consists of redesigning lower Gallant Avenue to revitalize the community core, support safe outdoor public spaces, and help sustain local businesses. It also includes reconfiguring the road right-of-way to create more pedestrian space, adding permanent loading zones for commercial vehicles, installing stormwater infrastructure, pavers and sidewalks, furnishings and lighting, among other things. Once completed, the redesigned village core will help meet seasonal and community needs such as protected seating and gathering space in the spring, summer and fall, as well as additional parking spaces in the winter.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing over $3.3 million towards this project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's new COVID-19 Community Resilience stream. Canada is contributing over $2,655,000, and B.C.'s share is more than $663,000. Announcements for other projects under this stream will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I'm proud that our government is investing $2.6 million to revitalize the Deep Cove area, which has so much to offer to patrons and the community at large. Through a strong partnership with B.C. and the municipality, we continue to provide North Vancouver residents with infrastructure that encourages active transportation and well-being, and creates cleaner, healthier communities for generations to come. I look forward to visiting the redesigned space in the near future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government continues to support communities throughout the pandemic by making smart investments in infrastructure, supporting local businesses and stabilizing the economy. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across Canada, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour

"Through the COVID-19 Resilience funding stream, our government is committed to encouraging active outdoor experiences and improving local amenities while investing in BC communities to promote economic recovery. This project will enhance the scenic waterfront village of Deep Cove with more space for people to enjoy the community's attractions and businesses and ensure a safe gathering space for people and visitors today and in the future."

The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

"People in North Vancouver are looking forward to gathering together again, at events like festivals and markets and to enjoy what our local businesses have to offer. This new plaza in Deep Cove will help us do exactly that, and make our community even more welcoming and vibrant. I look forward to seeing everyone there once it's complete."

Susie Chant, Member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver–Seymour

"Deep Cove is one of the most visited gems of the North Shore. This generous grant funding from both the Federal and Provincial governments enables us to realize a shared vision with the community on ways to preserve the unique village feel that people love, while addressing challenges that come with high numbers of visitors. We look forward to hearing from the community about what would make Deep Cove Village more livable for them."

His Worship Mike Little, Mayor of the District of North Vancouver

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Throughout B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.3 billion in over 550 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

has invested more than in over 550 infrastructure projects under the Investing in infrastructure plan. The Province is investing $3.6 billion over a 10-year period under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for British Columbia's infrastructure initiatives.

over a 10-year period under the Investing in Infrastructure Program for infrastructure initiatives. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80% in the provinces, and 100% in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

