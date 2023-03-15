COLWOOD, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Rob Fleming, British Columbia's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO of BC Transit, announced a joint investment of more than $20.6 million towards a central Provincial Distribution Centre in Colwood.

Funding will upgrade three warehouse spaces in the City to establish a central facility for BC Transit's provincial bus fleet. The Provincial Distribution Centre, located near two major transit centres, will ensure a high level of bus availability, support fleet maintenance activities, and serve as a centralized space to store parts for different types of buses, including Battery Electric Buses (BEBs).

Once complete, the Provincial Distribution Centre will improve employee safety and working environment by eliminating the need to work outside in bad weather. The Centre will also help BC Transit keep more buses in service, making public transit more reliable and a more desirable option for residents.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Providing people with reliable public transit options is essential to getting more cars off the road. Investing in a provincial distribution centre in Colwood will help keep more buses in service, encouraging residents to choose a lower-emission mode of travel. Our Government will continue investing in projects that support a cleaner future and help Canadians get where they need to go."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Ensuring the accessibility and reliability of public transit is critical to building a more equitable and sustainable future for all British Columbians. This investment in BC Transit's Provincial Distribution Centre will help make sure that BC Transit's fleet of vehicles are on the road and getting British Columbians where they need to go in communities all around the province."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia

"BC Transit thanks our government partners for their investment in this important project. Funding for a central warehouse facility will better support the overall management of our growing provincial fleet, ensuring that we are able to keep our essential transit services running efficiently for our valued customers."

Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO of BC Transit

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,339,374 . The Government of British Columbia is investing $8,437,128 , and local governments are investing $9,893,892 .

. The Government of is investing , and local governments are investing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 40 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been funded in B.C., with a total federal contribution of more than $1.8 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $2.8 billion .

and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in BC

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Government Communications and Public Engagement, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, 250-356-8241; Media Relations, BC Transit, 250-880-1303, [email protected]