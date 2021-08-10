Canada and British Columbia invest in local infrastructure to help build community connections in the Vancouver Island Region

COURTENAY-COMOX, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities across the province, enhance peoples' quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced funding for 21 local infrastructure projects in the Vancouver Island Region. They were accompanied by Ronna-Rae Leonard, Member of Legislative Assembly for Courtenay-Comox, His Worship Russ Arnott, Mayor of Comox, His Worship Bob Wells, Mayor of Courtenay and His Worship John Ranns, Mayor of Metchosin.

Among the projects approved today, both the City of Courtenay and the Town of Comox will improve active transportation within their communities to promote a safe and active lifestyle. The projects in these communities include constructing bike lanes on 17th Street in Courtenay and on Comox Avenue in Comox. In addition, Comox will be improving pedestrian safety by creating sidewalks on the south side of the new bike path.

The District of Metchosin will repair a decommissioned elementary school as part of their Community Wellness Infrastructure Project. The project will create a multi-purpose facility that both the community of Metchosin and the neighbouring Sc'ianew (Beecher Bay) First Nation can access to safely support day-to-day activities and gatherings within the community.

The Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation's community centre and school building will be fitted with solar panels and a battery system. These fixtures will increase the community's resiliency by providing a safe gathering space during frequent power outages, and reliable access to food and healthcare services during an emergency.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing over $12 million in the 21 projects announced on Vancouver Island through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's new COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream. Canada is contributing over $10.3 million, and B.C. is contributing over $1.7 million.

Quotes

"I'm happy to announce a federal government investment of over $10.3 million to upgrade key local infrastructure in municipalities and Indigenous communities across Vancouver Island. Among other benefits, these projects will create multi-purpose pathways and upgrade community buildings, which will enhance community connections and offer residents more reliable public infrastructure. In addition, these investments will respond to community needs and help support local economies and create good jobs at a time when it is needed most."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Together with B.C., we are investing in local infrastructure to provide additional safe recreational spaces for everyone's enjoyment in the Vancouver Island region. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam

"By investing in public infrastructure, we are building healthy, vibrant and connected communities and improving people's quality of life as we emerge from the pandemic. Together, we are supporting the Town of Comox and the City of Courtenay's improvements of active transportation networks, helping the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation provide the community with a much-needed safe sheltering place during frequent power outages, and assisting the District of Metchosin in its development of a new, multi-use facility to bring the community together. These are some of the many community projects we're supporting with our local and federal partners to create jobs, improve community services and help our economy recover."

The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Communities across B.C. have been resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the province is providing support and making life better for people. In the Comox Valley, constructing more bike lanes and better sidewalks will provide local jobs and make it easier for people to get around the valley in an active, more environmentally-friendly way."

Ronna-Rae Leonard, Member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly for Courtenay-Comox

"Improvements to the Mowachaht/Muchalaht Community Centre and school will help us respond better to urgent health and safety concerns, especially during frequent power outages. Having this safe space will provide our community with the opportunity to be well prepared, ensuring access to health care and food during an emergency, while strengthening and supporting our people in a way that aligns with our traditional values."

Chief Maquinna of the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation

"As the Town of Comox continues to grow, it's critical that we invest in sustainable infrastructure projects that support our vision for a well-connected, accessible community where people can move around freely. The funding announced today represents an important step forward as we work to create an active transportation network that supports people of all ages and abilities."

Russ Arnott, Mayor of the Town of Comox

"Health and wellness is important to everyone. The new bike lanes in Courtenay will create a safe and accessible active transportation network through the City, better connecting the community, and providing health and economic benefits for many years to come."

Bob Wells, Mayor of Courtenay

"The District of Metchosin is excited to convert an old school into a safe and welcoming gathering place for people of all ages. This community improvement is the result of active, caring community members working in partnership with all levels of government to provide families living in the area with a place to hold a multitude of events for years to come."

John Ranns, Mayor of the District of Metchosin

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 600 infrastructure projects under the Investing in plan. The Province is investing $3.6 billion over a 10-year period under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for British Columbia's infrastructure initiatives.

over a 10-year period under the Investing in Infrastructure Program for infrastructure initiatives. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is up to 80%, with the Province adding 20% to achieve 100% funding. The federal government is providing up to 100% funding in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Backgrounder

Canada and British Columbia invest in local infrastructure to help build community connections in the Vancouver Island Region

Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 21 infrastructure projects in the Vancouver Island Region. The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing over $12 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's new COVID-19 Resilience stream. Canada is contributing over $10.3 million, and B.C. is contributing almost $1.7 million.

Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is up to 80%, with the Province adding 20% to achieve 100% funding. The federal government is providing up to 100% funding in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Project Information

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Alberni-Clayoquot Evergreen Park Pedestrian Bridge Install a bridge to provide a safe crossing over the Plested Creek, connecting the trail on either side of the creek. $26,000 $6,500 Alberni-Clayoquot Lakeshore Drive Pathway Construct a 1.2-kilometer multi-use trail, which will connect to existing trails, and provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists around Sproat Lake. $112,000 $28,000 Capital Regional District Drake Road Trail Upgrade Project Construct a pedestrian trail which can also be used in the winter. $72,102 $18,025 Colwood Metchosin Road Upgrades Construct a buffered bike lane and sidewalk along a section of Metchosin Road. $812,000 $203,000 Comox Comox Avenue Sidewalk and Bike Lanes Construct bike lanes and sidewalks to increase public safety. $735,680 $183,920 Courtenay 17th Street Bike Lanes Construct bike lanes on 17th Street, creating an east-west connection within the city. $1,376,288 $344,072 Cowichan Tribes First Nation Indian Road Active Transportation Path Construct a 3.4-kilometer sidewalk along Indian and Miller roads, ensuring a safe route for pedestrians and connecting the community to the downtown core of Duncan. $813,191 $0 Cowichan Valley Glenora Trails Head Park to Kinsol Trestle Trail Improvements Restore and resurface a section of the old rail bed so that it can be used as a multi-use trail. $240,000 $60,000 Gabriola Island Community Hall Association Outdoor Community Gathering Space on Gabriola Construct an outdoor, accessible multi-use facility, enabling the public to congregate safely for outdoor events according to COVID-19 protocols. $203,324 $50,831 Galiano Island Recycling Depot Infrastructure Upgrade to Improve COVID-19 Safety Construct a building with retractable walls at the recycling depot, enabling the public to follow COVID-19 protocols when dropping off waste and recycling. $306,681 $76,671 Klahoose First Nation Air-source Heat Pump and Roof-top Solar Photovoltaic Retrofit Install an electric air source heat pump and solar panels in the multi-use building to decrease electricity consumption and associated operating costs. $525,834 $0 K'ómoks First Nation Community Complex Upgrades and Food Security Storage Addition Install a food security storage system, including dry storage, a walk-in fridge, and freezer space to store traditional food harvested by the community. $718,555 $0 Kwakiutl First Nation Administration and Gymnasium Rooftop Replacement and Solar PV Retrofit Install a new rooftop, including solar panels, to prevent leaking and support the Nation's clean energy goals. $506,830 $0 Metchosin District Community Wellness Infrastructure Project Renovate a decommissioned elementary school, rendering it safe for community use according to COVID-19 protocols. $755,681 $188,922 Mowachaht Muchalaht First Nation Community Centre / School Solar Project Install solar panels and a battery system to provide emergency power to the community centre during outages. $396,850 $0 Nanaimo Dunsmuir Community Park Phase 2 Improvements Install playground equipment, a pathway, and a picnic area to encourage outdoor activity in the community. $296,208 $74,052 Pauquachin First Nation Pauquachin Ardmore Kitchen and Servery Renovation Renovate the kitchen and serving area to help equip the community with the means to ensure food security. $295,000 $0 Pender Islands Pender Islands Health Centre HVAC and Generator Replacement Install a generator and upgrade the centre's HVAC system. $131,226 $32,806 Powell River Improving Air Quality of a Curling Rink Install proper insulation and de-humidifier to increase air quality and minimize spread of COVID-19. $244,800 $61,200 Sooke Otter Point Corridor Active Transportation Project - Sidewalks & Bike Lanes Construct approximately 430 meters of sidewalks and 720 meters of bike lanes as well as crosswalks to provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists. $1,456,720 $364,180 Victoria Victoria Conservatory of Music - Creating Healthy Spaces & Increasing Online Capabilities Install no-touch fixtures and air purifiers as well as livestream and recording equipment at the Victoria Conservatory of Music building. $291,562 $72,890

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada: B.C.'s COVID 19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream

http://www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 873-355-9576, [email protected]; Lauren Mulholland, Media RelationsB.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs, 250-208-0410, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

