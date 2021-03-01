Canada and British Columbia invest in improved BC Transit bus shelters in communities throughout the province

VICTORIA, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and British Columbia. Investments in public transit infrastructure during this extraordinary time provides an opportunity to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and make our communities more inclusive and resilient.

British Columbians need safe, accessible and reliable public transit to get to work and home, to attend appointments, shop for essentials, and conduct business. Strategic investments in public transportation infrastructure play a key role in delivering this service.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $3.9 million in joint funding to install approximately 150 new and refitted public bus shelters throughout the province. Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO of BC Transit, also participated in the virtual announcement.

These shelters will improve the quality and safety of bus travels thanks to weather-specific upgrades as well as better lighting and seating. Increased accessibility standards will also allow more individuals to access the public transit system.

Both levels of government are each investing more than $1.9 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. Local governments—through BC Transit—are also contributing $986,000 to this project.

Quotes

"Investing in B.C's public transit is an essential part of growing an economy, creating good jobs and supporting communities where people can get around in faster, cleaner and more affordable ways. By improving rider experience, these bus shelters will help create the incentive for more people to choose public transit over cars which is better for the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities".

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"New and refitted bus shelters will improve the day-to-day commuting experience for public transit users. It's great to see federal funding go towards public transit in my home province and towards supporting cleaner and better connected communities."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"Bus shelters are important transit infrastructure that provide people a safe and dry place to wait for the bus. We are happy to join with our federal and local government partners on supporting new and improved bus shelters in communities throughout B.C., helping to encourage more people to choose public transit and making our neighbourhoods more affordable, accessible, and inclusive."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"On behalf of our local government partners, thank you to the Government of Canada and the Province of B.C. for continuing to invest in the future of public transit. We have received positive feedback on the bus shelters program from our partners, and this second phase means even more communities across British Columbia will enjoy the benefits of shelters for their residents."

Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO, BC Transit

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.3 billion in over 541 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 541 infrastructure projects under the Investing in plan. Under the Canada–B.C. Safe Restart Agreement, BC Transit will receive $86 million in funding cost-shared 50-50 between the B.C. and the federal governments. This will help cover the incremental operating costs (including revenue loss) due to the COVID-19 pandemic for local governments.

in funding cost-shared 50-50 between the B.C. and the federal governments. This will help cover the incremental operating costs (including revenue loss) due to the COVID-19 pandemic for local governments. BC Transit manages public transit projects outside the Metro Vancouver region, and will leverage approximately $560 million in federal investments to infrastructure projects totalling $1.4 billion over 12 years. The Province is supplying approximately $532 million , with the balance contributed by local government partners.

in federal investments to infrastructure projects totalling over 12 years. The Province is supplying approximately , with the balance contributed by local government partners. To date, the Government of Canada has approved BC Transit projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, including replacement buses; electric buses; 250 bus shelters; additional SmartBus (Next Ride) and advanced fare technology; dedicated bus lane construction in Victoria , and a handyDART Operations and Maintenance Facility in Victoria .

has approved BC Transit projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, including replacement buses; electric buses; 250 bus shelters; additional SmartBus (Next Ride) and advanced fare technology; dedicated bus lane construction in , and a handyDART Operations and Maintenance Facility in . On February 10, 2021 , the federal government announced $14.9 billion for public transit projects over the next eight years, including $3 billion per year in permanent funding for Canadian communities beginning in 2026-27.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html#1

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in BC Transit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/delivering-reliable-efficient-and-green-public-transit

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Media Relations, Government Communications and Public Engagement, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, 250-356-8241; Media Relations, BC Transit, 250-880-1303, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

