SURREY, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and British Columbia are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

From the Canadian-Pacific Railway to the St Lawrence Seaway to the Vancouver Skytrain and today's expanding Internet and clean energy networks, we must be ambitious in building things that position our economy for the future.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, the Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the Honourable Bruce Ralston, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and Doug McCallum, Mayor of Surrey, announced funding for the Clean Surrey Electric Vehicle Charging Network project.

The Government of Canada is investing $274,054 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $228,356 through the CleanBC Communities Fund, part of the Investing in Canada plan's Green Infrastructure Stream. The City of Surrey is contributing $182,727 to the project.

The project involves installing approximately 40 dual-port, level-2, electric vehicle charging stations at 10 community centres, recreation centres and pools across the city. Expanding the charging network will address gaps in the current network and increase access to clean energy transportation options. The project will also create jobs and strengthen the local economy now while promoting sustainable growth and a healthier environment.

These are among 240 other electric vehicle charging stations being installed across B.C. thanks to more than $5.7 million in federal funding, and more than $1.7 million in provincial funding through the Green Infrastructure Stream, the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, and the CleanBC Go Electric Program.

"Canada is focused on building the infrastructure needed for the trillion-dollar clean economy. Today's investment in charging stations for electric vehicles will help people in Surrey and the surrounding area choose cleaner, lower carbon vehicles in the years ahead. As Canadians move to cleaner vehicles, our economy will grow, we will create more good jobs, attract investment, manufacture next generation vehicles, and create clean technology solutions here at home."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Canada's communities are healthy and productive places to live. The Clean Surrey Electric Vehicle Charging Network project is a great example of the way forward to a greener future. Increasing access to cleaner technologies will help build better communities for generations to come."

Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"People in Surrey and around the province are increasingly choosing electric as the clean and lower-cost option to travel. CleanBC is delivering more charging stations and contributing to stronger, healthier communities as we rebuild and recover from COVID-19. By working together with all levels of government, we're making electric vehicles even more convenient for people who are looking for a better driving experience, lower costs on fuel and maintenance, and zero pollution."

The Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy Government

"We're working with our federal partners to make sure we can meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles and accompanying infrastructure across Canada. By expanding the EV charging network in Surrey and across the province, we're creating good jobs for British Columbians, making it easier for drivers to charge up and putting B.C. on the road to a clean energy future."

The Honourable Bruce Ralston, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

"Increasing the supply of public charging ports within the city will give residents greater assurance to drive and own electric vehicles, helping Surrey move towards a more sustainable future. I'd like to thank the federal and provincial governments for their partnership and funding on these projects, as we work together to build back a cleaner and better B.C."

Doug McCallum, Mayor of Surrey

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested $4.3 billion in 540 infrastructure projects across British Columbia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested in 540 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. The Clean Surrey Electric Vehicle Charging Network project was part of the first intake of applications for funding under the CleanBC Communities Fund, which committed more than $63 million in joint federal-provincial funding. Additional projects from the first intake will be announced soon.

