Canada and British Columbia invest in community, culture and recreation infrastructure

FIRST NATIONS OF ASHCROFT INDIAN BAND, BC, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Nathan Cullen, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced joint funding for new and existing community spaces in four B.C. communities.

Funding announced today will support 2 Indigenous-led projects. The K'ómoks First Nation will build a new Community Wellbeing Centre building which will include a reception area and gathering space; traditional and modern health, culture, youth, elder, and language rooms; shared programming space; and a commercial kitchen. The First Nations of Ashcroft Indian Band will construct a community recreation centre that blends community, recreation, and cultural uses into one facility that will feature a gym, community kitchen, multi-purpose rooms and cultural repository.

Two additional communities in B.C. will benefit from joint federal-provincial funding. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will upgrade key components of its Oliver & District Arena, improving the facility's accessibility and energy efficiency, and the Cariboo Regional District will expand the region's wheelchair-accessible wilderness trails network through the development of three new trails.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.8 million towards these projects. The Government of British Columbia is contributing more than $2.3 million, while Indigenous community and regional district recipients are providing more than $2.8 million.

Quotes

"Community infrastructure creates thriving and healthy communities. The funding announced today will help create accessible spaces that allow community members to gather, learn and express their creativity help reduce social isolation and promote inclusivity."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This series of new infrastructure projects and upgrades not only increase the recreational opportunities for British Columbians but make it accessible for all. Communities are strong and healthy when everyone can fully participate."

The Honourable Nathan Cullen, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

Quick Facts

These four projects are funded through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream, the Government of Canada and B.C. Government are investing in projects that improve cultural infrastructure, like museums and Indigenous heritage centres; support upgrades to recreational facilities, like arenas and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces; and improve community infrastructure, like community centres and libraries.

and B.C. Government are investing in projects that improve cultural infrastructure, like museums and Indigenous heritage centres; support upgrades to recreational facilities, like arenas and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces; and improve community infrastructure, like community centres and libraries. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $2.6 billion in more than 395 infrastructure projects across British Columbia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

has invested more than in more than 395 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Backgrounder:

Canada and British Columbia invest in community, culture and recreation infrastructure

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in British Columbia

http://www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Aaron Hinks, B.C. Municipal Affairs, Public Affairs Officer, 604 209-2058, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]