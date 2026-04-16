KAMLOOPS, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia announced more than $29.3 million in funding that supported the construction of 58 homes for the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation. The new homes are spread between a three-storey apartment building with 30 homes, for the Nation's Elders and individuals with disabilities, and clusters of two-storey townhomes totalling 28 homes, with a mix of three and four-bedroom units, for low-income families.

The new homes include an indoor amenity room for tenants' family celebrations, and community events, as well as an outdoor amenity space with gazebos, picnic tables and a half basketball court. The Nation formed a new non-profit housing society, Yucwemínem ne Tsetsítcws-kucw Society, who will manage the daily operations of the homes.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness and we are extremely proud to have contributed to the development of these new affordable homes for the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success, and stronger more resilient communities." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Through the Nation's partnership and leadership, these new homes will help people stay rooted in their community, close to family, culture and supports. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing affordable housing where it is needed, by providing safe, affordable places to live for Elders, people with disabilities and families." - Christine Boyle, B.C.'s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"Elders, families, and individuals to live safely and with dignity in their own community, strengthening long term stability and advancing our shared commitment to self-determination and sustainable growth."- Kúkwpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.



provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for Kamloopa Way apartments includes: $20.1 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $9.2 million grant from the provincial government, through BC Housing from the Community Housing Fund, as well as more than $610,000 in annual operating funding



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram YouTube. This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 95,000 homes delivered or underway, including nearly 2,300 homes in Kamloops.

To learn how B.C. is working to deliver more homes for people, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/homesforpeople

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]