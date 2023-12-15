SQUAMISH, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Women, gender diverse people and their children leaving violence now have access to five new transition homes in Squamish. Today, the federal government announced funding of more than $1.55 million through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund (previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund).

The new funding helped add five new beds to Pearl's Place Transition House. Operated by the Pearlspace Support Services Society, Pearl's Place now provides safe homes to 15 women who have experienced violence or abuse to become more independent and able to move into long-term stable housing in the community. They will also have access to full-time support services to support their needs.

With dedicated family bedrooms in a residential home, residents will also have access to a communal kitchen, free shared laundry, multi-purpose spaces and a fully fenced and private backyard equipped with family play spaces. There is also an accessible auxiliary house on the property for a small family. With safety of the residents at the forefront, the project prioritizes many security measures including deadbolts, cameras, motion light sensors and visitor screening to ensure resident peace-of-mind.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$1.03 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund as well as a $92,000 per annum subsidy for six years ($552,000)

from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund as well as a per annum subsidy for six years $247,000 from the Province, through BC Housing's Capital Renewal Fund; and

from the Province, through BC Housing's Capital Renewal Fund; and $1,500 in kind from the District of Squamish

Quotes:

"Pearl Space has long supported some of the most vulnerable women, children and gender-diverse people to feel and to be safe in our community. The funding announced today will increase the capacity of the Pearl Space Transition House to serve those who have survived violence or abuse and need a safe and supportive environment to heal. Through the National Housing Strategy, the Government of Canada is committed to working with local governments and non-profit organizations like Pearl Space with inclusive housing solutions that strengthens our communities." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

"People leaving violence need to know they have a place to go, free from threats to themselves and their children. With this investment, we're providing families in Squamish with peace of mind that comes with having a safe place to live during times of crisis. Since 2017, we've started construction or have opened 1,000 units of supportive housing through our Building BC: Women's Transition Housing Fund, and we will continue to protect vulnerable people in our province through initiatives like this. – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, Province of British Columbia

"Having a safe place to call home is vital for women, children, and gender-diverse people so they can leave intimate partner violence, recover, and move forward with their lives in a supportive and healthy way. Partnerships like this project help ensure more safe spaces in B.C. communities for people when they need it the most." – Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity

"There is a critical need for safe, inclusive and accessible housing for women, children and gender diverse folks who have been impacted by violence. We are grateful to our partners for these much-needed services and emotional supports for our community members to heal, flourish and thrive." – Mayor Armand Hurford, District of Squamish

"PearlSpace Support Services Society is honoured to have received this transformative funding from CMHC through the National Housing Strategy. Expansion of Pearl's Place Transition House has been a long-held strategic goal for the society, in particular after experiencing surging demand for emergency housing following the COVID 19 pandemic. The newly expanded facility will provide a safe haven for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children as they navigate through their healing journey." – Ashley Oakes, Executive Director PearlSpace Support Services Society

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Affordable Housing Fund, previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, is a $13.2 billion program under the (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The federal government provided funding through the Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative under the Affordable Housing Fund. This initiative will help the federal government address gender-based violence.

Today's announcement follows the June, 2023 announcement of $82.4 million from the second window of this $250 million initiative to support the construction and repair of 212 shelter beds and transitional homes across Canada for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Additional Information:

SOURCE Government of Canada

