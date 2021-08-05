Canada and Alberta Open Doors to New Indigenous Housing in Edmonton

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing Minister, announced joint funding of $6 million to help construct 32 units for Indigenous families, seniors, students and individuals with low incomes in north Edmonton. This project creates about 44 jobs.

Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. will offer 32 units of affordable housing across four fourplexes, each with eight units. The buildings are conveniently located close to transit, schools and shopping amenities. Rent for these units is set at 30 per cent of gross household income.

This Indigenous housing project will prioritize people from the six member First Nations of Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc: Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Cold Lake First Nations, Frog Lake First Nations, Heart Lake First Nation, Kehewin Cree Nation and Whitefish Lake First Nation #128. However, all Indigenous peoples are eligible to apply.

The first eight units are now open and tenants are moving in. The remaining three fourplexes are currently under construction and are expected to be move-in ready this fall.

In Alberta, the funding is provided through the Indigenous Housing Capital Program (IHCP), which supports Indigenous governments and communities to build affordable off-reserve, off-settlement and on-settlement housing. The program ensures a flexible, autonomous approach and encourages public and private developers to partner with Indigenous governments and organizations.

Federal funding for the IHCP is provided through the 10-year bilateral housing agreement announced in spring 2019.

IHCP applications are accepted on a continuous basis and are available at alberta.ca/ihcp. The next quarterly deadline is Sept. 30.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why our Government is supporting this Indigenous-owned housing project in Edmonton, so that collectively, we are better able to support vulnerable populations with a home that meets their needs. These types of investments in our communities help create new jobs and stimulate the economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Through the Indigenous Housing Capital Program, Alberta's government is supporting specialized projects to meet the needs of Indigenous peoples with low income. The Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. housing project is an outstanding example of a community-focused housing project, delivered and owned by and for Indigenous peoples. I am pleased to help welcome tenants to their new homes." – Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"On behalf of Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. (TCVI), Chiefs, citizens and Elders, we would like to sincerely thank the Government of Alberta for working diligently with us on this proposal for the past few years and for having it come to fruition for our members in need of housing. This will give them the opportunity to better their lives by virtue of living in new affordable homes to enhance their self-esteem and pursue their aspirations, whether it be education or employment. Further, this provides Indigenous ownership and control of affordable homes, which TCVI will be managing ethically and efficiently to better everyone's lives." – Cameron Alexis, CEO, Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc.

Quick facts:

Alberta's Capital Plan 2021 will invest $30 million in IHCP over three years.

Capital Plan 2021 will invest in IHCP over three years. Alberta's government has committed about $26.4 million to seven projects since 2019:

government has committed about to seven projects since 2019: Lethbridge – Blackfoot Family Lodge Society ( $3.4 million , 14 units)

– Blackfoot Family Lodge Society ( , 14 units)

Edmonton – Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. ( $6 million , 32 units)

– Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. ( , 32 units)

Calgary – Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary ( $2.3 million , 12 units)

– Aboriginal Friendship Centre of ( , 12 units)

Lac Ste. Anne – Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community Association and Communitas Group ( $2 .6 million, 12 units)

– Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community Association and Communitas Group ( .6 million, 12 units)

Victor Lake – Victor Lake Cooperative and The Evergreens Foundation ( $2 .2 million, 12 units)

– Victor Lake Cooperative and The Evergreens Foundation ( .2 million, 12 units)

Métis Capital Housing Corporation ( $7 million , 23 units) – repurposing 10 single-family homes in Edmonton into family housing units

, 23 units) – repurposing 10 single-family homes in into family housing units

Elizabeth Metis Settlement, near Cold Lake ( $3 million , 10 four-bedroom homes) – this housing will serve Métis families living on-settlement

( , 10 four-bedroom homes) – this housing will serve Métis families living on-settlement Alberta's Seniors and Housing's Capital Plan 2021 allocates $238 million over three years to provide 1,800 new and regenerated affordable housing units, more than 1,700 jobs and maintain the 26,700 unit provincially owned portfolio.

Seniors and Housing's Capital Plan 2021 allocates over three years to provide 1,800 new and regenerated affordable housing units, more than 1,700 jobs and maintain the 26,700 unit provincially owned portfolio. Nearly 1,500 new units have been completed since 2019, of which about half were for seniors.

Alberta's government accepted all 19 recommendations outlined in the Affordable Housing Review Panel's final report. The panel identified a clear need to redefine the government's role and to work with community and private-sector organizations to deliver more value for government spending, including more P3 and mixed-income developments.

government accepted all 19 recommendations outlined in the Affordable Housing Review Panel's final report. The panel identified a clear need to redefine the government's role and to work with community and private-sector organizations to deliver more value for government spending, including more P3 and mixed-income developments. Announced in 2019, the 10-year bilateral agreement between the governments of Canada and Alberta , under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), will invest $678 million to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support Alberta's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability.

and , under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), will invest to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Alberta ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx.

ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx. Learn more about Alberta's affordable housing programs.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Natalie Tomczak, 587-596-8187, [email protected], Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

