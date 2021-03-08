CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada believes that innovation and the continued development of clean technologies will help drive our economy, reduce our environmental impacts and create jobs. This will be more important than ever as we work toward our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, together with the Honourable Sonya Savage, Alberta's Minister of Energy, is pleased to announce the launch of the Alberta–Canada Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Steering Committee.

Canada is already a global leader in the CCUS space and Alberta is leading the way. This new deputy minister–level steering committee, together with a working group of federal–provincial officials, will leverage Alberta's early CCUS leadership to advance climate goals, attract project investments and support economic recovery and future prosperity.

The Alberta–Canada CCUS Steering Committee builds on two decades of collaboration between both governments to support the advancement of CCUS technologies.

Canada's strengthened climate plan calls for the development of a comprehensive CCUS strategy and for the government to explore opportunities to help maintain Canada's global competitiveness in this growing industry. Natural Resources Canada will gather insights and perspectives from key partners and stakeholders as it develops this strategy, recognizing that opportunities and challenges for CCUS may differ across regions and sectors of Canada.

The government will continue to support innovative clean energy technology projects that support clean, competitive and sustainable natural resource sectors.

"Carbon capture technology creates jobs, lowers emissions and increases our competitiveness. It's how we get to net zero."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"As a pioneer in CCUS development, Alberta has more than a decade of experience with this technology. The ingenuity of Alberta's energy sector combined with our geological capacity to store carbon and the federal government's commitment to invest in CCUS is a winning combination for Alberta."

Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy for Alberta

Canada's strengthened climate plan

