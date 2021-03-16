Canada and Alberta invest in projects to support communities and improve the quality and sustainability of public facilities

EDMONTON, AB, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Alberta. Investments in Alberta's public infrastructure during this extraordinary time help create jobs, support local businesses and economies, and make communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Ric McIver, Alberta's Minister of Transportation and Municipal Affairs, announced funding for 61 infrastructure projects that will create and maintain active transportation infrastructure as well as provide repairs and upgrades to recreation and community centres, municipal buildings, and health care facilities across the province.

These projects will provide communities with safe, comfortable and sustainable public infrastructure, and increase active transportation options, while supporting economic recovery in the region by providing jobs and business opportunities to communities in Alberta.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $73 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $18 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $91 million.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking decisive actions to help create jobs and support our economy. These projects across Alberta will improve and modernize a large number of municipal, health, and recreational facilities, making them more sustainable in the long run and also bringing benefits to many people in the community. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Alberta's communities told us they needed help to build needed infrastructure and create jobs at the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will help complete crucial repairs and upgrades to public facilities, supporting dozens of good-paying construction-related jobs for Albertans and keeping us on the road to economic recovery."

Ric McIver, Alberta's Minister of Transportation and Municipal Affairs

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the current pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities. Since 2015, the federal government has approved over 1740 infrastructure projects, totaling over $1.1 billion in federal investments in rural Alberta communities.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Alberta invest in projects to support communities and improve the quality and sustainability of public facilities

Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 61 infrastructure projects in Alberta. The Government of Canada is investing more than $73 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $18 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $91 million.

Project information

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Airdrie CPR Luxstone Pedestrian Tunnel Construction Build a new pedestrian connection spanning the Canadian Pacific Railway right of way. $1,200,000 $0 $300,000 Airdrie Genesis Place Pool Mechanical & Field House Board System Replacement Replace mechanical components of the pool system and the board system in the field house. $370,560 $0 $92,640 Airdrie Plainsmen Arena – North Drainage and Siding Replace the siding on the Plainsmen Arena building as well as a curb and sidewalk beside the building. $273,188 $0 $151,812 Airdrie Lifecycle Parks Pathways Repair and replace various segments of the City of Airdrie's pathway system. $228,640 $0 $57,160 Bonnyville; Consort; Crowsnest Pass; Mannville; St. Paul; Vermilion; Wainwright Remote/Rural Upgrade Initiatives Bundle 9 Upgrade remote and rural health care locations across Alberta, including security system upgrades at St. Paul and Bonnyville Healthcare Centres; lab renovations at Vermillion and Crowsnest Pass Healthcare Centres; and the replacement of the Nurse Call Systems for the Wainwright, Consort and Mannville Health Care Centres. $4,446,250 * $0 Calgary; Camrose; Innisfail; Olds; Wetaskiwin Nurse Call Systems Upgrades Bundle 1 Upgrade the Nurse Call Systems at Wetaskiwin Hospital, Innisfail Healthcare Centre, Olds Hospital, Camrose Healthcare Centre, and Peter Lougheed Hospital. $4,112,500 * $0 Cold Lake Community Trails Network Enhancements Construct new paved trails to connect outlying subdivisions and the Ecole Voyageur School and to reconstruct existing trail locations where flooding has caused deterioration. $725,740 $0 $181,435 Drayton Valley; Edmonton; Lethbridge County (Municipal District) Building Envelope Repairs Bundle 4 Repair and replace the building envelope of several health infrastructure sites, including the atrium glass and skylights of the Chinook Regional Hospital and of the Walter C. Mackenzie Health Sciences Centre's Stollery Children's Hospital, and damaged sections of the Drayton Valley Hospital and Care Centre's roof. $5,882,500 * $0 Fort Saskatchewan Council Chambers Upgrades Upgrade the Council Chambers by replacing existing audiovisual equipment to enhance online streaming of Council meetings as well as space configuration of the Chambers to ensure adequate social distancing. $161,362 $0 $360,000 Grande Prairie Community Knowledge Campus Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrades Repair the underground tunnel system, retrofit the access/egress door system at three main entrances, retrofit the locker conversion systems and install new locker systems in public access spaces, upgrade fitness equipment, and repair and upgrade the sound systems in the existing twin ice arena facility. $800,000 $0 $200,000 Grande Prairie Revolution Place Upgrades Replace the old board and glass system in the arena. $200,000 $0 $73,650 Grande Prairie Montrose Cultural Centre-Art Gallery Storage Expansion Expand the underground storage space of the Art Gallery to accommodate additional storage and exhibit preparation space. $32,000 $0 $8,000 Leduc Transit Shields Procure and install transit bus driver barriers to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and protect drivers from potential assault. $51,200 $0 $12,800 Lethbridge Broadband Fibre Improve broadband connectivity for businesses and organizations in the Sherring and Churchill industrial parks. $5,464,545 $0 $1,435,455 Lethbridge Lighting Retrofits at Multiple City Facilities Upgrade the Light-emitting diode (LED) systems at multiple City-owned facilities, including swimming pools, ice arenas, multi-purpose recreation facilities, administrative facilities, emergency service facilities, cultural facilities, maintenance and public works facilities, and transit facilities. $1,480,000 $0 $370,000 Lethbridge Nicholas Sheran Ice Centre Ice Pad Replacement Replace the refrigerated ice pad, arena boards, surrounding concrete floor slab, and related equipment. $1,280,000 $0 $320,000 Lethbridge Legacy Park Discovery Playground Construction Acquire and install various pieces of playground equipment. $960,000 $0 $240,000 Lethbridge Roof Replacement at Public Operations Building Replace the roof of the Public Operations Building. $880,000 $0 $220,000 Lethbridge Roof Replacements at Multiple City Buildings Replace the roofs of several City-owned buildings such as the swimming pool, fire hall, and a soccer centre. $656,000 $0 $164,000 Lethbridge Public Library North Wing Air Handling and Ductwork Replace the rooftop air handling units at the main branch library. $640,000 $0 $160,000 Lethbridge Fritz Sick Steam Boiler Replacement Replace the steam boiler plant at the Fritz Sick Stream Center and install water heaters to improve overall efficiency. $432,000 $0 $108,000 Lethbridge City Hall Cooling Tower Replacement Replace City Hall's cooling tower and install temporary cooling equipment to minimize any service interruption. $368,000 $0 $92,000 Medicine Hat Pedestrian Bridges Deck Repair/Replacement Repair and rehabilitate pedestrian bridges, overpasses, boardwalks, stairs, and an underpass in the City's active transportation network. $2,560,000 $0 $740,000 Medicine Hat Athletic Ball Park Upgrades Upgrade the ball diamond structure with large shade canopies, perimeter wall upgrades, seating area railing additions; upgraded ticket office/front office; and modernize the facility with technology upgrades. $2,240,000 $0 $810,000 Medicine Hat Municipal Office Addition – 533 1st Street SE Add one storey to an existing City building to facilitate the relocation of a City department. $1,600,000 $0 $550,000 Medicine Hat Trail Rehabilitation and Pedestrian/Cycling Trail Development Rehabilitate and install multi-use asphalt trails within parks, outdoor recreational areas, and along major transportation corridors. $1,080,000 $0 $300,000 Medicine Hat Roof Replacement and Repairs for 4 Buildings Replace and upgrade the roofs of the Medicine Hat Regional Airport Terminal, the Fleet/Transit Shop, the Medicine Hat Tennis Club, and the Parks and Recreation shop and storage sheds. $600,000 $0 $150,000 Medicine Hat Transit Technology Upgrades Upgrade the Medicine Hat Transit's electronic fare collection and computer aided dispatch systems to improve social distancing at major transit hubs. $560,000 $0 $140,000 Medicine Hat Replacement of Rooftop Units and Makeup Air and Air Handling Units at 2 Buildings Replace three mounted heating/cooling rooftop units and two interior mounted air handling units for climate control at the Family Leisure Centre. Replace one make-up air unit at the Medicine Hat Police Station. $424,000 $0 $106,000 Medicine Hat City Hall Services Mobile App Implement a mobile application platform suitable for the delivery of City services through a digital channel to improve social distancing . $400,000 $0 $100,000 Medicine Hat Echo Dale Reforestation Plant several hundred trees on eastern perimeter lands with an overland water source in Echo Dale Regional Park. $320,000 $0 $120,000 Medicine Hat Echo Dale Water Treatment Plant Enhancements Repair and upgrade the water treatment plant in Echo Dale Regional Park. $240,000 $0 $100,000 Medicine Hat Fire & Security Alarms Replace and upgrade the fire alarms at the Gas City Campground's administration building and the Gas City Kiwanis Centre. $60,000 $0 $35,000 Medicine Hat Hot Water Tanks Replacement Replace hot water tanks at the Family Leisure Centre and the Esplanade Arts and Heritage Centre. $60,000 $0 $15,000 Red Deer 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Centre Renovate and relocate the existing Emergency Communications Centre; renovate the Emergency Services Headquarters offices and apparatus bay; and expand the current 9-1-1 Centre and install plexiglass in the newly expanded space. $4,625,597 $0 $1,156,399 Red Deer Community Centre Preservation Replace and repair assets for the Collicutt Centre, the Pioneer Lodge, and the Michener Aquatic Centre, including major repairs to the waterpark interactive play structure and sand filter, the arena chill and condenser, the general building boiler lighting upgrades. $1,812,756 $0 $453,189 Red Deer 77 Street Sidewalk/Trail Construct a sidewalk and trail along 77 Street, east of Gaetz Avenue to Riverside Drive, to connect a high pedestrian area to major facilities adjacent to Riverside Drive. $1,669,520 $0 $417,380 Red Deer Roof Remediation at several buildings Repair the roofs and replace the commercial sink traps at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre and Allen Bungalow, Festival Hall, Memorial Centre, Collicutt Centre, Heritage Ranch, and Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery. $1,622,069 $0 $405,517 Red Deer Community Infrastructure Preservation Repair and restore the J.J. Gaetz House, Golden Circle, Heritage Square, Kinsmen Arena, and River Bend Recreation area. $1,408,466 $0 $352,117 Red Deer Westerner Storm Water Pond Reconstruction Upgrade the Westerner Storm Pond to improve stormwater retention, minimize localized flooding, and improve water quality in Piper Creek. $1,051,644 $0 $262,911 Red Deer 2021 Facility Management Repair the Civic Yards, including fixing door openers, air exchangers, gas detectors, air quality testers, and control systems. $986,173 $0 $246,543 Red Deer Waskasoo Creek Scour and Erosion investigate and repair a flood mitigation structure at the 43 Street culvert to protect two key roadways. $81,840 $0 $20,460 Rocky View County (Municipal District) HVAC Upgrades to City Hall Install needlepoint bipolar ionization in County Hall to increase bacteria and pathogen removal from the air systems. $94,996 $0 $23,749 Rocky View County (Municipal District) LED Upgrades and Retrofits for County Buildings Upgrade to light-emitting diode (LED) lighting at the County Hall, the Fleet Services building, and the buildings located at The Garden of Peace Cemetery. $72,860 $0 $18,215 Rocky View County (Municipal District) Council Chambers and Front Reception Upgrades Modify the Council Chambers layout to better delineate Council, Administration and public spaces to improve social distancing. $44,240 $0 $11,060 Spruce Grove Electronic Council Meeting Management Software and Council Chambers Upgrade Upgrade the meeting software and the electrical and air ventilation equipment attached to the Chambers to improve social distancing measures. $336,000 $0 $84,000 Spruce Grove Fleet Shop Expansion Expand the fleet services space with another bay east of the current fleet shop. $80,000 $0 $95,000 St. Albert Kingsmeade Park Design and build a community park on the Kingswood Park site. $2,491,700 $0 $1,398,300 St. Albert Fowler Athletic Park Refurbishment Refurbish the Fowler Athletic Park facility with a new track surface and field amenities. $2,296,000 $0 $574,000 St. Albert Servus Place Roofing and Lifecycle Replacement Repair and refurbish multiple roof sections And replace the pool filtration system, the water slide, and other equipment at the City's main community recreation centre. $2,265,800 $0 $810,700 St. Albert Neighbourhood Park Development Construct trails, parks, open space recreation amenities, and landscaping on municipal lands to new neighborhoods. $1,631,700 $0 $635,500 St. Albert Emergency Operations Center Renovate an existing building with a new space with the equipment needed to run a fully operational Emergency Operations Centre. $778,200 $0 $194,600 St. Albert Larose Park Court Refurbishment Rehabilitate two existing tennis courts and six pickleball courts with required site amenities. $342,000 $0 $128,000 St. Albert City Sportsfield Rehabilitation Repair the Larry Olexiuk Outdoor artificial turf field and the Langley outdoor natural turf fields. $230,500 $0 $86,200 Strathcona County (Specialized Municipality) Millennium Place Recreation Centre - Main Floor Flooring Replacement Replace 33,000 square feet of flooring. $3,200,000 $0 $800,000 Strathcona County (Specialized Municipality) Bus Safety Improvements Retrofit the fleet of conventional buses with permanent operator shields and enhanced air purification. $1,440,000 $0 $360,000 Strathcona County (Specialized Municipality) Emerald Hills Leisure Centre Expansion Development Renovate the recreation centre to add a multi-use purpose space, including larger programmable rooms and meeting spaces. $1,364,741 $0 $635,259 Strathcona County (Specialized Municipality) New Trail Connections for Active Living Construct new asphalt trail connections to increase the connectedness within the urban area of Sherwood Park as well as in nearby rural communities. $1,144,000 $0 $286,000 Strathcona County (Specialized Municipality) Sidewalks Links to Service/Employment Areas Construct new sidewalk linkages to increase active transportation connections for existing businesses and services. $952,000 $0 $238,000 Strathcona County (Specialized Municipality) Transit Digital Real-Time Signage Modernize two existing bus terminals with digital real-time signage to improve social distancing. $800,000 $0 $200,000 Whitecourt Scott Safety Centre Ice Plant Replacement Replace and upgrade the existing ice plant with a new low volume ammonia system. $204,368 $0 $763,632

*Provincial contributions for the Remote/Rural Upgrade Initiatives Bundle 9 project, the Nurse Call Systems Upgrades Bundle 1 project, and the Building Envelope Repairs Bundle 4 project are pending Alberta government approval.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ab-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; McKenzie Kibler, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Transportation and Municipal Affairs, 780-203-1487, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

