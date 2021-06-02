Canada and Alberta invest in over 360 projects to upgrade housing for seniors and families in 95 communities

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Alberta. Investments in Alberta's public infrastructure during this extraordinary time help keep people safe, while also creating jobs, supporting local businesses and economies, and making communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure, announced funding for 362 infrastructure projects that will repair and upgrade housing for seniors and families with low income in 95 communities across the province. They were accompanied at the announcement by the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors; The Honourable Josephine Pon, Alberta's Minister of Seniors; and Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary.

For example, in Calgary and Edmonton, the funding will help improve the facilities' ventilation, air conditioning and heating systems, and upgrade security and fire systems, among other projects. Other communities across the province, including Fort Chipewyan, Hinton, Okotoks, Spruce Grove, Olds and Wetaskiwin, will also benefit from accessibility upgrades, updates to nurse call systems, and roof replacements in order to protect the safety of residents, staff and visitors.

The Government of Canada is investing nearly $25.6 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program with the Alberta government providing nearly $6.4 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $31.9 million.

Quotes

"Our government is taking strong action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians by investing in projects that will grow local economies as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's announcement of nearly $25.6 million in federal funding is integral to this work, as it will improve housing facilities for seniors and families across Alberta. The Government of Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We're committed to delivering results for seniors in Alberta. These renovations will help prevent infection transmission, increase safety and enhance seniors' quality of life in apartments and lodges that provide them independent and supportive living. In particular, upgrading ventilation systems to ensure cleaner air will be critical to the health and safety of residents."

The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

"By investing in these infrastructure projects today, the Alberta government is taking care of its facilities for the future, while creating good-paying local jobs and promoting healthy economic activity in Alberta communities right when the help is needed most."

Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

"By investing in capital maintenance and renewal projects, Alberta's government is ensuring seniors and families in 95 communities across the province have access to a safe, secure, and affordable place to call home, while protecting livelihoods by putting Albertans to work."

Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"If we have learned anything over this past year, it's the importance of everyone in our community having a safe place to call home. I am glad that all orders of government have been able to work together to ensure that these necessary upgrades are complete."

Naheed K. Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary

"I'm pleased Edmontonians will benefit from these federal and provincial investments that will help create much-needed jobs while improving family and seniors housing in Edmonton. Overall, this investment is helping to ensure we're building back from this pandemic in a more resilient way."

Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton

Quick facts

To support Canadians and communities during the current pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $5 billion in more than 430 infrastructure projects in Alberta .

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Alberta invest in over 360 projects to upgrade housing for seniors and families in 95 communities

Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support infrastructure projects in Alberta. The Government of Canada is investing nearly $25.6 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program with the Alberta government providing nearly $6.4 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $31.9 million.

These projects will help keep residents, staff and visitors safe and healthy, by improving ventilation, air conditioning and heating systems, upgrading security and fire systems, and more.

Project information

Location – Number of projects Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Calgary – 68 projects • Improvements to suites at 15 sites, including to accessibility; • Rehabilitation of building exteriors at 23 sites; • Upgrades to fire alarm systems at two sites; • Replacements to interior plumbing at two sites; • Rehabilitations to building interiors at one site, including the replacement of fixtures and finishes in all resident units and/or common areas; • Rehabilitation to elevators and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at seven sites; and • Enhancements to safety systems and roof replacement at nine sites. $5,685,504 $1,421,378 Edmonton – 33 projects • Improvements to suites at six sites, including to accessibility;

• Rehabilitation of building exteriors at nine sites;

• Upgrades to fire alarm systems at one site; • Upgrades to security systems including exterior lighting and the addition of video surveillance capabilities at two sites;

• Replacements to interior plumbing at two sites;

• Rehabilitations to building interiors at one site, including the replacement of fixtures and finishes in all resident units and/or common areas;

• Rehabilitation to elevators and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at seven sites; and

• Enhancements to safety systems and roof replacement at four sites. $5,342,720 $1,335,680 10 municipalities – 23 projects • Improvements to suites at 14 sites, including to accessibility;



• Replacements to interior plumbing at one site;

• Rehabilitation to an elevator at one site; and

• Replacement of nurse call system at three sites. $850,160 $212,540 Elk Point Hanna Hinton Irma Lac La Biche Mallaig Plamondon Provost St. Paul St. Vincent 15 municipalities – 29 projects • Improvements to suites at five sites, including to accessibility;

• Rehabilitation of building exteriors at three sites;

• Upgrades to fire alarm systems at one site;

• Replacements to interior plumbing at five sites;



• Rehabilitations to building interiors at two sites, including the replacement of fixtures and finishes in all resident units and/or common areas; and



• Replacement of roofs including shingles, eavestroughs, and downspouts at nine sites. $791,320 $197,830 Berwyn Cereal Edson Falher Faust Fort Chipewyan Grimshaw Hanna Hardisty High Prairie Kinuso Manning Peace River St. Paul Wainwright 45 municipalities – 123 projects • Improvements to suites at 25 sites, including to accessibility;

• Rehabilitation of building exteriors at 24 sites;

• Upgrades to fire alarm systems at four sites; • Upgrades to security systems including exterior lighting and the addition of video surveillance capabilities at one site;

• Replacements to interior plumbing at one site;

• Rehabilitations to building interiors at 14 sites, including the replacement of fixtures and finishes in all resident units and/or common areas; and

• Rehabilitation to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at 11 sites;

• Replacement of aging electrical panels and wires, and other electrical rehabilitation, at 13 sites; • Replacement of roofs including shingles, eavestroughs, and downspouts at 16 sites; and



• Replacement of nurse call system at three sites. $6,551,152 $1,637,789 Alix Anzac Barrhead Bentley Black Diamond Blackfalds Blairmore Bow Island Boyle Brooks Calgary Camrose Canmore Cardston Carmangay Crowsnest Pass Drumheller Eckville Edmonton Evansburg Fairview Fort Assiniboine Fort Saskatchewan High River Hythe Lacombe Lethbridge Lloydminster Medicine Hat Mirror New Sarepta Olds Red Deer Sherwood Park Spirit River Stettler Taber Thorhild Thorsby Three Hills Torrington Two Hills Vulcan Wanham Wembley 42 municipalities – 86 projects • Improvements to suites at 24 sites, including to accessibility;

• Rehabilitation of building exteriors at 15 sites;



• Upgrades to fire alarm systems at four sites;



• Upgrades to security systems including exterior lighting and the addition of video surveillance capabilities at one site;



• Replacements to interior plumbing at nine sites;

• Rehabilitations to building interiors at three sites, including the replacement of fixtures and finishes in all resident units and/or common areas; and

• Rehabilitation to elevators and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at 15 sites;

• Enhancements to safety systems and roof replacement at three sites; and

• Replacement of nurse call system at three sites. $6,336,896 $1,584,224 Acme Ashmont Athabasca Beaverlodge Big Valley Black Diamond Bon Accord Boyle Brooks Camrose Canmore Coaldale Cochrane Daysland Entwistle Evansburg Fort McMurray Grande Prairie High River Innisfail Lacombe Lethbridge Medicine Hat Morrin Okotoks Olds Red Deer Red Deer County Sherwood Park Spruce Grove St. Albert Stettler Stony Plain Strathmore Sundre Trochu Two Hills Wetaskiwin Whitecourt Wildwood Willingdon Winfield Total Projects – 362

$25,557,752 $6,389,441

TOTAL FUNDING $31,947,193

