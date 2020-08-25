DRAYTON VALLEY, AB, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted communities. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to support people's health and well-being, and build up local economies.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure for Alberta, announced funding for 20 infrastructure projects in Central Alberta. His Worship Michael Doerksen, Mayor of the Town of Drayton Valley, and Mark Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Drayton Valley–Devon, also participated in the announcement.

In Drayton Valley, the funding will be used to build a new Net-Zero Aquatic Facility, including a six-lane pool, 25-metre lap pool, leisure pool, and lazy river. It will also have a steam room, hot tub, multi-purpose room, and change rooms. In addition to providing residents with a new hub for fun and fitness, the facility will be heated with waste heat recovered from a nearby hockey arena, giving it a net-zero energy balance. This use of renewable energy will cause no harmful emissions while also significantly reducing long-term operating costs.

In Fort Saskatchewan, the Alberta Capital Region Wastewater Commission will use the funding to build a new waste gas burner facility that will benefit 13 municipalities in the area. The new facility will burn off more than 99% of the excess biogas, which will also be used for heating, significantly reducing air pollutants while improving energy efficiency.

In Edmonton, the funding is going towards expanding and renovating the Knottwood Community League Centre, and building the new Ridge Community League Skating Rink and Community Hall. This will provide residents with more modern accessible venues for community gatherings and sports activities.

These, along with the other projects announced today, will create jobs and bring communities the infrastructure they need to improve people's lives, support development, and build a greener future.

The Government of Canada is investing over $82.3 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada plan, while the Government of Alberta is contributing more than $69.7 million.

"As a swimmer and lover of aquatic sports, I am excited to see this project get under way. This facility will benefit the entire Drayton Valley community, giving people of all ages a place to have fun, exercise, and develop an important life skill. The heating system, fueled with renewable energy, will contribute to lowering emissions. Along with the 19 other important infrastructure projects across Central Alberta that we are announcing today, we are helping build a strong sustainable future. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across Canada, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Rural Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also have unique opportunities for growth and innovation. From creating new community spaces to keeping our water sources clean and sustainable, today's investment of over $82.3 million in 20 infrastructure projects in Central Alberta will help ensure our rural communities stay strong, vibrant, and resilient as we safely restart the economy. Our government will continue to deliver for Alberta communities, building on our investments since 2015 of more than $4.7 billion in nearly 300 infrastructure projects across the province that are helping to strengthen local economies and improve quality of life."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Alberta's Recovery Plan focuses on infrastructure as a critical component for promoting economic growth and jobs for Albertans. This includes supporting important construction projects, like the new aquatic facility in Drayton Valley and the 19 other central Alberta ICIP projects we are supporting, that help keep Albertans working and stimulate local economies at a time when Albertans face unprecedented unemployment."

The Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Alberta Infrastructure

"This long-awaited announcement is extremely exciting for our community. Town Council has been pursuing the vision of a new aquatic facility since 2012; I am ecstatic to announce that our dedication and planning for this project over the last eight years is finally coming to fruition! I want to acknowledge and commend the Government of Canada for investing in community projects through the ICIP grant initiative, I also want to acknowledge the Provinces commitment to rural communities such as Drayton Valley, without important grant opportunities such as these, the vision of a new pool would continue to be a distant dream. Investing in new facilities is a critical component to any municipality, not only for the well-being and enjoyment for the residents in our region, but is an important step in growing the economy by attracting new families and visitors to Drayton Valley."

His Worship Michael Doerksen, Mayor of the Town of Drayton Valley

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in nearly 300 infrastructure projects across Alberta .

has invested more than in nearly 300 infrastructure projects across . To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The new Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

