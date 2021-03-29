EDMONTON, AB, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Alberta. Investments in critical infrastructure, such as highways and roads, during this extraordinary time create good jobs, support trade and regional economies, and make our communities more connected and resilient.

Today, Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Ric McIver, Alberta's Minister of Transportation and Municipal Affairs, announced funding to improve road safety and travel efficiency on Highway 15 and Highway 19. The funding announcement was made during a groundbreaking event for the Highway 19 project.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $73 million to these two projects through the New Building Canada Fund—Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—National and Regional Projects. The Province of Alberta is contributing over $114 million.

Highway 15

Highway 15 is the primary route and vital trade corridor that links Edmonton to Fort Saskatchewan. The project involves twinning approximately 8 kilometers of the highway, constructing a bridge crossing the North Saskatchewan River and extending the bridge rail crossing. For this project, the Government of Canada is contributing $45.3 million, and the Government of Alberta is contributing $62.7 million.

Highway 19

Highway 19 forms a continuous east–west route connecting Highway 60 near Devon to Highway 21 east of Beaumont. Phase 2 of the twinning project involves expanding 3.5 kilometers east of Highway 60 from two to four lanes as well as upgrading an intersection and a service road, south of Edmonton. This section of Highway 19, which is currently operating above capacity, is a priority transportation corridor linking Highway 60 to the west and Highway 2 to the east. For this project, the Government of Canada is contributing $27.7 million, and the Government of Alberta is contributing $51.3 million.

Quotes

"Highways 15 and 19 are vital, high-volume, high-load corridors linking major Alberta communities and connecting with the national transportation system. Improvements to these two highways will enhance road safety, help manage traffic volume, and reduce travel times for travellers and freight transporters. Those projects also create good jobs at a time when they are most needed. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"When it comes to getting Alberta's goods to market, it's all about the strength of the network. Twinning Highways 15 and 19 will make it safer and more efficient to move Alberta's industrial products while creating jobs when they're needed most. In Budget 2021, we're focused on fixing and upgrading Alberta's highway network as we protect lives and livelihoods across our province."

Ric McIver, Alberta's Minister of Transportation and Municipal Affairs

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Alberta , the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.9 billion in 350 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

, the Government of has invested more than in 350 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Alberta's $20.7 billion 2021-2024 Capital Plan builds critical infrastructure across the province, and will support 90,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ab-eng.html

Roads, bridges and ferries (Alberta):

https://www.alberta.ca/roads-highways-bridges.aspx

Alberta's 2021-24 Capital Plan

https://www.alberta.ca/capital-plan.aspx

