CANADA AND ALBERTA HELP BLACKFOOT WOMEN START NEW CHAPTER

LETHBRIDGE, AB, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Blackfoot women wanting to move to Lethbridge from nearby reserves now have new housing options thanks to funding from the federal and provincial governments.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, along with the Government of Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon announced the grand opening of Blackfoot Lodge, 14 safe and stable housing units for Blackfoot women and their children who are re-locating from the Kainai, Siksika and Piikani reserves.

These homes represent a new start, or a different chapter. Some of these women may be starting new jobs or attending school. Others may be fleeing difficult circumstances and looking for safety and stability. This housing venture will provide more options for Blackfoot women and their children.

Through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporations National Housing Strategy's, the Governments of Canada and Alberta contributed a combined $3.4 million in funding as part of the 10-year bilateral housing agreement previously announced in 2019.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement marks the completion of Blackfoot Lodge in Lethbridge which is already making a positive impact in this community. Blackfoot women and their children, who are relocating from the Kainai, Siksika and Piikani reserves now have access to safe and affordable homes that will provide them a new start as they attempt to rebuild their lives. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"No relationship is more important to our Government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. We are committed to supporting better housing outcomes for all Indigenous communities and are creating safe and affordable homes across the country for those in housing need. Together with our partners, we are listening to and working with Indigenous stakeholders to create culturally appropriate housing from coast to coast to coast. This is one of the ways our Government's National Housing Strategy is providing housing for people in Lethbridge." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"The Indigenous Housing Capital Program is helping Blackfoot women and their children access the affordable housing they need to begin new chapters in their lives. Our program is designed to support specialized, community-focused projects like this one, and provide housing that is delivered and owned by, and for, Indigenous peoples." – Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Every Albertan deserves an affordable, accessible and safe place to call home. Building and operating more homes off-reserve, in urban areas is a critical step to help protect those who are trying to escape from difficult situations or begin a new chapter in their lives. Our government is proud to support these 14 new units." - Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

"We are working hard to improve the living conditions for women and children leaving difficult circumstances across Alberta and here in Lethbridge. Brand new, safe and affordable homes like these are a foundation for good health and prosperity and I know they will make a big difference for the families who need them. This is the Indigenous Housing Capital Program at work. Thank you to all the partners for making this critical project a reality." - Nathan Neudorf, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lethbridge-East

"This is an opportunity long overdue. Thanks to the partnership and collaboration of all who were involved in this project in seeing it through. Now families who want to come into the city have the extra support in resources and a place to start." - Lance Tailfeathers, Chair, Blackfoot Family Lodge Society

Quick facts:

Funding for this initiative is provided through the Indigenous Housing Capital Program (IHCP), which supports Indigenous governments and communities to build affordable off-reserve, off-settlement and on-settlement housing in Alberta. The program ensures a flexible, autonomous approach and encourages public and private developers to partner with Indigenous governments and organizations.

. The program ensures a flexible, autonomous approach and encourages public and private developers to partner with Indigenous governments and organizations. IHCP applications are accepted on a continuous basis and are available at alberta.ca/ihcp. Alberta's Capital Plan 2022 includes $20.7 million in additional funding over three years for the IHCP.

in additional funding over three years for the IHCP. The project will create about 25 jobs.

Alberta Seniors and Housing's Capital Plan 2022 allocates $281 million over three years to provide 2,300 new and regenerated affordable housing units while maintaining the 26,700-unit provincially owned portfolio and creating more than 1,700 jobs. The Government of Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Announced in 2019, the 10-year bilateral agreement between the governments of Canada and Alberta, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), will invest $678 million to protect, renew, and expand social and community housing, and support Alberta's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Dylan Topal, 780-886-2912, [email protected]; Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing: Melissa Roy, 403-863-9959, [email protected], Director of Operations, Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary