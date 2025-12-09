OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building one strong Canadian economy. To do so, Canada needs skilled trades workers to develop major infrastructure and build millions more homes. That means the newest generation of builders must get proper training.

Today, the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), announced close to $9 million in funding for the Building and Construction Trades Department, commonly referred to as Canada's Building Trades Unions. The project will include the development, delivery and evaluation of green training for unionized and non-unionized sheet metal apprentices and journeypersons. The development of this training program will help 2,000 sheet metal workers become better equipped for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

This project is funded by the Union Training and Innovation Program's Sustainable Jobs stream under the Government's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, which also complements investments in the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund that help thousands of workers to upgrade or gain the new skills required for a green economy.

Today's announcement is part of the Government's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs. Budget 2025 has proposed a $75 million expansion of the Union Training and Innovation Program over three years, which will further boost union-based apprenticeship training in the Red Seal trades.

"To build major infrastructure and create rewarding careers for Canadians, the Government of Canada is investing in skilled trades training. We are building Canada strong, and we are doing it here at home."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

"Our government is serious about building Canada strong, starting right here in Ottawa–Vanier–Gloucester. Now is a great time to choose a career in the skilled trades because we are investing in the people who will build our future. And we will be building with Canadian skilled workers from our own communities."

– The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier–Gloucester

"Unionized skilled tradespeople are driving Canada's transition to a stronger, more resilient economy, and today's announcement gives our members the power to lead it. This is about good careers, real opportunity and a workforce ready to build Canada."

– Sean Strickland, Executive Director, Canada's Building Trades Union

Starting in 2025–2026, the UTIP Sustainable Jobs stream is expected to support approximately 29,000 workers in the Red Seal trades over 5 years.

Since 2017, the UTIP has supported over 145,000 participants, including 28,813 in 2023–2024.

Nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship support goes toward making trades training more accessible through loans, project funding, tax credits and deductions, and Employment Insurance benefits.

The Government has committed to doubling the pace of housing construction, from 250,000 a year to 500,000.

We estimate that by 2033, there will be more than 410,000 job openings for skilled trades in the construction sector alone--including 189,000 from retirement.

Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about the skilled trades, including how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

