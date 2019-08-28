Canada Advancing Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada is committed to investing in climate change adaptation to ensure all Canadians and their communities are more resilient to its effects, now and in the future.

Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of nearly $1.2 million to Ouranos for four projects to advance climate change adaptation and resilience in the areas of energy and water management.

These projects will enable the development of methodologies that incorporate climate change data and considerations into the construction and maintenance of dams and dikes, helping to increase the reliability of hydroelectricity supplies for Canadians. Decision-makers, including the Quebec river basin communities of Chaudière, Coaticook and Gouffre, will also be provided with new information through workshops and seminars about the costs and benefits of adaptive actions to address the impacts of a changing climate, including flooding.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Climate Change Adaptation program, the projects support the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change to deliver adaptation actions and build resilience across Canada.

Today's announcement is part of the government's plan to cut pollution, grow the economy and build healthier communities for all Canadians.

Ouranos is a non-profit organization that develops and coordinates climate change adaptation projects with a network of researchers, experts and policy makers.

"Communities across Canada are feeling the effects of our changing climate differently, which is why local solutions are needed. We are proud to support Ouranos as they improve knowledge of adaptation measures in the areas of energy and water management, including in Quebec. Their efforts will give decision-makers the information they need to incorporate adaptation into their plans, increasing climate resilience."

Marc Miller

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Financial support granted to Ouranos not only consolidates our research activities, but also supports projects carried out in collaboration with scientists and community stakeholders experiencing the growing impacts of climate change. Indeed, beyond the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, society must learn to live with a new climate reality. Adaptation becomes a must."

Alain Bourque

Executive Director of Ouranos

