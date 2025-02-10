Can-Am Factory Racer Kyle Chaney Earns Historic Win at the 2025 King of the Hammers

"We are immensely proud of Kyle's achievement and the effort our team put into this race," said Jean-Francois Leclerc, BRP Race Manager. "King of the Hammers is unlike any other race with the mix of high-speed desert terrain and technical, rocky canyons. We knew it would be difficult, but we put some of our best racers in the pack to go for the win. To see the Maverick R prevail against vehicles from major automotive manufacturers with three times the horsepower is very gratifying to say the least."

Widely considered the crown jewel of the King of the Hammers week of races, the 4400 Unlimited race consisted of three different laps, each presenting its own unique challenge to test the driver's skills and the capabilities of their machines.

After qualifying fourth, Chaney started on the second row. He remained in the top six throughout the first lap before working his way into the lead on lap two. Lap three required immense navigational skill, as this portion of the course was not made public until the day before the race and the drivers could not pre-run it. Chaney's co-driver Terry Madden kept them on track, playing a crucial role in their success. Proving the potential of the Maverick R platform, Chaney and Madden emerged victorious with a time of 7 hours, 53 minutes and 45 seconds.

"We drove our best and my crew put everything they had into this. I have to thank Can-Am and CT Race Worx for building this car for us to battle against all the top guys in the 4400 race. We picked some good lines and Terry was awesome with the navigation. The third lap was crazy, we had no idea where we were going. There were no trails, we just had to pick our lines as we went and stay close to the checkpoints. We did our best to take care of the car all day, but you know, it's a Can-Am, it never quits!"

Kyle Chaney, Cody Miller and Hunter Miller were the only drivers to contest the 4400 Unlimited race in UTVs. Can-Am partnered with CT Race Worx to modify the Maverick R to meet the specifications of the 4400 Unlimited race. The vehicles maintained the powertrain and geometry of a stock Maverick R, except for the chassis adjustments needed to fit 37-inch tires. Cody and Hunter Miller also showed promising pace, with Cody running in second place until the late stages of the race. Unfortunately, both of their races were cut short due to technical issues.

In addition to Chaney's success in the 4400 Unlimited race, Can-Am drivers swept the podium in the Pro Mod class of the UTV Hammers Championship race. Cody Miller secured the Pro Mod win and second overall, while Nathan Parker finished second in Pro Mod and third overall, and Paul Wolf rounded out the podium with third in Pro Mod. All three racers showcased the performance, reliability and toughness of the Can-Am Maverick R.

Can-Am Racers will be back in action at the 2025 San Felipe 250 on Saturday, April 5.

