Campus New Brunswick and MyCreds® Partner to Advance Learner Mobility Across the Province

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - CampusNB is proud to announce expanded access for New Brunswick post-secondary institutions to MyCreds® | MesCertif ®, Canada's National Digital Credential Network to secure, portable digital academic records across New Brunswick.

From left to right: Dr. Kim Fenwick, CampusNB Co-Chair and Provost and Vice-President (Academic and Research) at St. Thomas University; Jodi Tavares, Executive Director, MyCreds | MesCertif; Maureen Barnes, Registrar at St. Thomas University; Dr. M. Nauman Farooqi, President and Vice Chancellor at St. Thomas University; and Dr. Sheldon MacLeod, Executive Director and CampusNB Co-Chair, at the official contract signing of CampusNB and MyCreds in Fredericton, New Brunswick on December 10, 2025. (CNW Group/ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif) From left to right: Jodi Tavares, Executive Director, MyCreds | MesCertif, Dr. Sheldon MacLeod, Executive Director, and CampusNB Co-Chair, and Dr. Kim Fenwick, CampusNB Co-Chair and Provost and Vice-President (Academic and Research) at St. Thomas University, sign the official contract in Fredericton, New Brunswick on December 10, 2025. (Photo credit: Ashlen Albright, St. Thomas University) (CNW Group/ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif)

Through this initiative, funding from the New Brunswick Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour through CampusNB will support the onboarding of all CampusNB member institutions to MyCreds. This coordinated, province-wide approach ensures a smooth and efficient transition for learners and institutions, helping learners take control of their academic and professional journeys. Learners and credential holders will experience greater mobility, with MyCreds ensuring access to portable, digital academic records across Canada and on the MyCreds international network.

"Connecting our province's post-secondary students with their credentials, while building a state-of-the-art network of interconnected institutions, makes for a richer and more meaningful experience in New Brunswick's educational landscape," noted Dr. Kim Fenwick, CampusNB Co-Chair and Provost and Vice-President (Academic and Research) at St. Thomas University. "We seek to make it easier for students to connect with institutions here at home, and then across the globe. We're grateful for the provincial funding, and participation of each institution, that has made this possible."

"This initiative represents a significant step forward in New Brunswick student mobility," added Dr. Sheldon MacLeod, Executive Director, and CampusNB Co-Chair. "By investing in a coordinated onboarding approach, we are ensuring that learners in our province enjoy the same seamless access to their digital academic records. It's about giving students the tools they need to succeed locally, nationally, and internationally."

The initiative builds on the successful precedent established in other provinces, where provincial support accelerated onboarding across all postsecondary institutions. By following this model, New Brunswick learners and graduates will benefit from consistent access to a modern, learner-centric digital credential platform that empowers mobility, supports academic and career transitions, and strengthens connections between learners, employers, and educational institutions.

To mark this milestone, representatives from CampusNB and MyCreds gathered on December 10 at St. Thomas University in Fredericton for an official contract signing to commemorate the partnership. The event highlighted the shared commitment to enhancing learner mobility and modernizing access to academic records across the province. St. Thomas University will be leading as the first live implementation of MyCreds, demonstrating strong provincial momentum toward a unified digital credential ecosystem. Representatives emphasized the collaborative spirit behind this initiative and the meaningful impact it will have on students, graduates, and institutions as New Brunswick advances toward a fully digital, learner-centric credential ecosystem.

Second in Canada

With this announcement, New Brunswick becomes the second province in Canada with 100% adoption of the MyCreds bilingual, National Network. "As a resident of New Brunswick, I'm delighted to partner with Campus New Brunswick in supporting a province-wide rollout of MyCreds," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director, MyCreds® | MesCertif®. "With this model, New Brunswick is joining the national movement to remove barriers for Canadian learners by offering trusted, portable, and secure digital credentials. Our work with Campus New Brunswick is a demonstration of what's possible when provinces work together with their institutions to prioritize mobility and data portability."

About CampusNB

CampusNB is a consortium representing the province's universities and colleges. Its mission is to be a leader in learner mobility, through fostering collaboration among member institutions, enhancing access to postsecondary education, and ensuring students across New Brunswick have opportunities to succeed in a global, knowledge-based economy.

About MyCreds® | MesCertif®

MyCreds | MesCertif is Canada's Bilingual National Digital Credential Network, led by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC). The non-profit ecosystem provides learners and credential holders with secure, online access to their verified academic records and credentials, enabling them to share their documents instantly and securely with employers, government, institutions, and other third parties worldwide. Trusted, portable, and learner-focused, MyCreds empowers learners to take control of their academic and professional journeys.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Media Contacts: MyCreds | MesCertif, Nina Garofalo, Director, Communications MyCreds® | MesCertif®, [email protected]; CampusNB, Sheldon MacLeod, Executive Director, CampusNB, [email protected]